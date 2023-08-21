MIDDLETOWN — Neither Ollie Witt nor Vish Nair seriously played golf until about two years ago.
For Witt, his interest in the sport skyrocketed after his parents became members at Fountain Head Country Club in Hagerstown. That indirectly influenced Nair, who tagged along with Witt one day when he saw him walking down the street in their neighborhood with his golf clubs.
“At the start, I just wanted to be friends with an upperclassman, just so I knew someone,” Witt said. “But then, as I started to get to know Vish, he was super nice, and I like having a golf buddy, because it’s not a common sport in Middletown.”
Fast forward to Monday, and the two friends found themselves leading Middletown High’s team in its first match of the season with scores of 40 each. Both were one stroke off the overall low medalist, Gov. Thomas Johnson’s Carter Smith, but the Knights still prevailed over the Patriots, 164-170, at Richland Golf Club.
While each of Middletown’s six golfers were consistent, none were as sharp as Witt and Nair.
Witt was especially impressive in his first match as he remained tied or within a stroke of Smith, a senior, all afternoon. The freshman hasn’t even started high school yet — Wednesday is the first day of classes — but he showed the poise of someone who’s played in numerous tournaments.
He didn’t have any nerves until the final two holes, when he realized he had a legitimate shot at securing the low medalist. It helped that he played with his older brother Tommy, a junior who carded a 43.
“He’s always been there, and it’s a good teammate to have,” Ollie Witt said.
The younger Witt’s biggest moment came on the par 3 sixth hole. After a wayward tee shot went into the bunker, he nearly holed out with a beautiful stroke before saving par to keep pace with Smith.
And on a par 4 eighth hole that ever-so-slightly bent right, he helped the others in his foursome determine the best driving strategy. That’s the type of intuition he’s picked up in just a couple years of consistent playing.
“He has fun with it, and he already has the mind game down as well,” Knights coach Joe Basford said. “He knows how to hit shots, and he knows the thinking behind them, which is impressive for a young golfer.”
Nair is like that, too, though he has more experience as a junior in his third season on the team.
He shook off an early bout of jitters to hit most of his fairways in regulation, including a birdie look on the par 5 fifth.
His consistency and drive stems from that initial trip to the course with Witt two years ago. On one of those holes, Nair sank a birdie, giving him a rush he tried to recapture.
“It was the only good shot I had, but I wanted that shot again,” he said.
Soon, he began playing at least four times a week and had a solid first two seasons for Middletown.
Now he’s one of the team’s top golfers, and though Witt is suddenly giving him competition for that title, Nair wants his friend to know he will have to earn it.
“I’m better than Ollie,” he said, with both breaking out into laughter.
But on this day, they were even. Two years ago, when neither played regularly, that might not have seemed possible.
And the Knights couldn’t ask for anything more.
NOTES: Middletown’s Dylan Leadbetter and Keller Routzahn each shot a 42. Garrett Twentey also had a 42 for TJ, while Will Watkins and Chris Apperson recorded a 43 and 46, respectively, to round out the team scoring.
