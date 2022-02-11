MIDDLETOWN — Down two starters and no longer able to overwhelm the opposition with sheer talent, the Frederick High girls are finding different ways to win basketball games these days.
On Friday night, they relied on sheer guts and determination to pull out a 62-59 double-overtime victory at Middletown, despite trailing virtually the entire way.
The obstacles were numerous — an early 12-2 deficit, 16 missed free throws and zero 3-pointers made. Yet, the Cadets (13-4) still found a way to persevere for their eighth straight win, even without injured starters Brianna Feifer (torn ACL) and Alanah Foreman (bone bruise).
“This team fought,” Frederick coach Tony Murray said. “I have a team of fighters. ... I am just so proud of these girls. I am proud of my staff. They work hard and put up with me all hours of the night, texting and calling. This was a great team win.”
Despite a rough night at the free-throw line, Frederick made them when they counted.
Sophomore Aubrey Murray, who recently returned from her own ACL tear, made one of two with 11.3 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. Then, Jacoya Cartnail-Riddick made one with 5.5 seconds to play in overtime to force a second extra period.
And, in double overtime, the Cadets were 6-for-6 from the line to seal the hard-fought win that felt like a steep, uphill climb right from the opening tip.
Frederick was 22-for-38 from the line overall.
“Sometimes, that’s the way it’s got to be,” Murray said. “Make them when they count.”
Despite a persistent push by Frederick to get back in the game, Middletown was able to keep its nose out in front for most of the way.
Frederick took its first lead of the game with 7 minutes, 17 seconds to play in the fourth quarter on a layup by Cartnail-Riddick.
But Middletown quickly jumped back in front on a jumper by Rachel Lloyd and a layup by Hayley Lucido.
The Knights led 45-42 with 1:47 left in regulation. But then the Frederick defense took over, and they were held scoreless until overtime.
“We got it together and played together,” said sophomore guard Sydney Huskey, who scored 28 for Frederick to lead all scorers, including 17 in the first half. “That was the most important thing. We picked each other up.”
That’s what Frederick was forced to do the other night in a 44-35 victory over Thomas Johnson when they missed 17 layups in the first half and nine free throws.
Murray was effusive in his praise for Huskey’s leadership, especially during this recent stretch when the Cadets have faced some real adversity.
“This is a kid who has never had to be a lead point guard,” Murray said. “So, she came in this year as a sophomore having to lead a group with high expectations. Honestly, she has put in so many extra hours to work on her floater and a jump shot. ... She has always stepped up to the occasion. She is such a integral and big part of what we do.”
Middletown was led by junior guard Breonah Lawyer, who made all eight of her free throws, as well as a couple of key baskets in the overtime period to keep the Knights right in it.
