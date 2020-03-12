Class 3A Girls Semifinal
No. 4 Frederick vs. No. 1 Easton
5 p.m., Thursday, SECU Arena, Towson University
FREDERICK (22-4)
Coach: Whitney Miguel (interim)
How they got here: Defeated Bel Air 58-31 in the Class 3A state quarterfinals.
Statistical leader: Rose Bubakar, 5-11, Jr., forward, 21.6 points, 11.3 rebounds.
EASTON (25-0)
Coach: Matt Griffith, fifth season
How they got here: Defeated Marriotts Ridge 52-47 in the Class 3A state quarterfinals.
Statistical leaders: Myia Jeter, 5-11, Sr., guard, 17.9 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 3.6 steals; Emily Griffith, 5-9, Sr., forward, 14.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists; Lily Osborne, 5-5, Jr. guard; 10.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 4.2 steals.
Outlook: Looking to take another step toward winning its fourth straight state crown, Frederick will need yet another huge game out of its defense and standout Rose Bubakar. Bubakar is the only Cadets players who saw meaningful action in last season's state tournament, and she's done the bulk of Frederick's scoring this season. On the other end of the floor, Frederick has contained opponents with tight man-to-man defense and timely use of its press, and the Cadets will likely need both of those components to advance to the championship game. Frederick is facing an Easton program that hasn't made the state semis since 1994. Unlike Frederick, the Warriors feature a balanced offense. Senior guards Myia Jeter and Emily Griffith, who both scored their 1,000th career points this season, and junior Lily Osborne all have double-digit scoring averages.
Class 2A Girls Semifinal
No. 3 Forest Park vs. No. 2 Middletown
FOREST PARK (19-3)
Coach: Jermaine Dunn, eighth season
How they got here: Defeated Sparrows Point in the Class 2A state quarterfinals, 56-13.
Statistical leaders: Neah Henry, Jr., forward, 16.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists; Dorothea Banks, Sr., guard, 11.8 points; Danielle Jones, Soph., forward, 10.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists; Diamonique Billie, Sr., guard; 10.8 points.
MIDDLETOWN (22-1)
Coach: Amy Poffenbarger, sixth season
How they got here: Defeated Liberty in the Class 2A state quarterfinals, 70-46.
Statistical leaders: Saylor Poffenbarger, 6-2, Jr., guard, 20.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 50 blocks (total), 95 steals (total); Meghan Shipley, 5-7, Jr., guard, 13.0 points, 3.0 assists; Melanie Pick, 5-10, Sr., forward; 8.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists.
Outlook: Multi-faceted weapon Saylor Poffenbarger led the Knights to last season's state championship game, and odds are she'll do the same thing again this season. For starters, Poffenbarger is even better this year, whether she's hitting long 3s, using hesitation dribbles to drive by defenders, feeding nice passes, ripping down rebounds or blocking shots. But Poffenbarger is also surrounded by others who can do damage when opponents focus on stopping her, players like Meghan Shipley or Melanie Pick. Defensively, the Knights have to contain Neah Henry, who has a knack for muscling her way into the paint for scoring opportunities. And Middletown's defense has come up big this season. In its state quarterfinal win over Liberty, Middletown switched to a half-court zone that gave the Lions fits, plus it generated plenty of turnovers that led to fast-break opportunities.
