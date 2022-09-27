URBANA — For two seasons running now, the name Clagett has been synonymous with scoring for the Oakdale girls soccer team.
Last season, it was Hannah Clagett, whose scoring prowess lifted the Bears to a 15-2-2 overall record, the Class 3A West Region I championship and an appearance in the state semifinals.
With 13 goals and eight assists, she was an All-State selection at striker and named the News-Post’s Offensive Player of the Year before graduating last spring.
This season, a lot of Oakdale’s scoring has been picked up by Clagett’s younger sister, Brooke, who is a freshman striker.
In Tuesday night’s 1-0 road win over Urbana, Brooke Clagett would not be denied as she powered through two defensive clearing attempts to maintain possession and notch the game’s only goal with 11 minutes, 37 seconds to play.
“Brooke is an amazingly talented player, and she has just been working her butt off,” Bears coach Annie Schwarzenberg said. “She hasn’t scored a goal for a few weeks now. And it’s just kind of figuring out the battle, finding a way to get through that block. And she worked her butt off tonight against a really physical team, and, as a freshman, that’s just incredible. Well done.”
If one Clagett wasn’t enough for opponents to worry about, there are three this season, as Brooke’s twin sisters Lexi, a midfielder, and Brynn, a defender, are also on the team.
“It’s really nice to have them out there because I feel like we know each other really well and we can read what we are doing on the field without communicating with each other,” Brooke said.
Brooke also said it was nice to be playing the same position as Hannah was last season and contributing to the team in meaningful ways.
Twice on the game-winning sequence Tuesday, it appeared as though she was going to lose possession of the ball after it got a little ahead of her and an Urbana player got a foot on it.
But, twice, Clagett ran through and blocked the clearing attempt while being able to run forward with the ball still at her feet.
Eventually, she had an open look at the Urbana goal and cashed in.
“Honestly, I was just running to the goal to hit it in,” Clagett said. “That’s all I was trying to do.”
After a physical and tightly contested game, Oakdale improved to 4-0-3 with its second consecutive 1-0 victory. The Bears also beat Middletown at home by the same score last Thursday night.
“I am very happy we got the win tonight,” Schwarzenberg said. “... I am really proud with how they defended. Urbana has that long [throw-in from senior Mikayla Chahine] that is just so hard to [defend]. You get a clearance and then it’s right back down your throat.
“[Sophomore goalkeeper] Cara [Robell] did really well off her line and coming up with some big saves.”
Urbana, on the other hand, fell to 5-3-1 after playing its fourth game in eight days.
“So, they are tired and drained,” Hawks coach Keith Bauer said of his players. “I was worried for a mental letdown ... I am happy with the effort. We played a good game.”
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
