Coach Annie Schwarzenberg pointed out a simple truth about her girls soccer team at Oakdale High this season that helps explain its dominance.
Every player on the team is capable and confident when it comes to heading a ball, which hasn’t always been the case in previous seasons.
“Something I learned from my sister [Jenny], something my dad would tell her, was if you can win a ball out of the air, you can score a goal,” Schwarzenberg said following Oakdale’s 1-0 road win over Tuscarora on Tuesday night that marked the Bears’ ninth straight shutout victory.
Oakdale (10-0-3) has not allowed a goal since its 1-1 tie with Manchester Valley on Sept. 14.
Winning the ball out of the air has been a major priority this season for the young and athletic Bears, who are physical and don’t typically get pushed around, even by older teams.
On offense, a timely and aggressive header tends to quickly put pressure on the opposing team and creates scoring chances.
On defense, it helps to keep the ball out of their own zone and keeps everyone pushing forward.
“Every single time there is a punt, if you don’t win it out of the air, you’re sprinting back 20 to 30 yards, possibly 70 yards back depending on the punt,” Schwarzenberg said.
So, the Bears, unlike many high school teams, don’t wait for the ball to come to them. They go after and attack it on both ends of the field.
“We always cover for each other,” said sophomore goalkeeper Cara Robell, who was tested more often than usual against Tuscarora (6-5-2), but still not very much.
Often during this winning streak, Robell has hardly faced a shot playing behind her stout defensive line, comprised of seniors Sam Gregorio and Justine Lamb, sophomore Ella Traugott and freshman Brynn Clagett, as well as freshmen substitutes Izzie Tucci and Molly Sill.
“If someone misses, someone has always got your back,” Robell said. “That’s how we play.”
Citing tired legs as the regular season nears its end, Schwarzenberg said the Bears did not play with their usual zeal in the offensive end.
But they were still able to cash in on the one great chance they generated when senior striker Gwen Ladd crossed a ball into the goal box that sophomore Ryleigh Alcala was able to redirect into the net.
Asked if the strength of the team lied on offense or defense, Alcala said, “All around, honestly, it’s a [good] thing. We send balls up to our athletic forwards that we have, and we also have a really strong, physical, quick back line that I have a lot of trust in.”
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter:
@greg_swatek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.