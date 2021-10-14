KNOXVILLE — When coach Hugh Hatfield took over the girls soccer program at St. John’s Catholic Prep four years ago, the team was pretty thin, and it was hard to attract new players.
Now he is presiding over a virtual football team.
The Vikings had 34 players on the team at one point this season, and that number, for various reasons, has been whittled down to 30.
Still, that leaves Hatfield with the unenviable task of trying to manage the various needs of a large team and find playing time for players who could meaningfully contribute.
“Keeping everyone happy with game time,” he said of his biggest challenge following Thursday afternoon’s 9-1 victory over Chapelgate Christian Academy at Othello Regional Park. “It’s hard to juggle the playing time really.”
The Vikings (9-3, 9-1 MIAA C Conference) are playing some home games at Othello while the new turf field on their Buckeystown Pike campus is installed. The project is in its final stages, and the team is hoping to get the chance to play on it before the season ends.
Hatfield and longtime assistant Bernard Mambo believe the chance to play on a new field inside a small stadium complex at their school, as well as the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, prompted more players to come out for the team this season.
They said there were enough players to field a junior varsity team. But the process to start one would have gotten a late start, and there aren’t enough JV teams among schools in the MIAA C Conference to make it worth the effort.
So, they were ultimately stuck with the large varsity roster.
“It’s really interesting to have a large team,” said senior captain Laura Neumark, who was on the team during leaner times. “There’s so many new faces, and you can see a large range of age and skill. So, it’s really great to have that.”
Contributions have been made by most of the roster, as 15 players have scored at least one goal for St. John’s this season. Sophomore midfielder Maya Graham leads the way with nine, while Neumark is right behind her with eight.
Six different players scored in Thursday’s win. Senior forwards Maddie Shea and Megan Adams led the way with three and two goals, respectively, while Sam Fangmeyer, Danielle Peterson, Kaity Hochstrasser and Adrianna Cortes all added one.
With their depth and skill, the Vikings have set their sights on winning the MIAA C Conference championship. After dropping their only conference game in overtime to Indian Creek to start the season, they since turned the tables and earned a 4-1 victory over the same team last week.
“We are all hungry for that,” Neumark said. “Some of us have been waiting four years for the chance.”
