This was not how Frederick High was supposed to make history.
The Cadets figured to pursue their first state title under the MPSSAA banner in football this season on the strength of their high-powered offense.
They were supposed to blow teams off the field once again throwing passes to senior standout Travon Neal and a group of talented receivers. The were supposed to bowl over opponents with one of the best running backs in Frederick County, junior Tae Anderson, behind a new look offensive line.
The formula for success was going to be similar to last season, when Frederick averaged almost 40 points per game on the way to the Class 3A state semifinals. Plus, nearly all of the key players were back.
But that is not nearly the way it has played out.
As the Cadets (8-0) sit on the verge of their first unbeaten regular season since 1968, which they can accomplish Friday night with a victory at struggling Thomas Johnson (1-7), it is the defense that has dominated and carried the team to this precipice.
“We are all together. It’s kind of like glue,” said Neal, who serves as the de facto quarterback of the defense after moving from cornerback to free safety this season to be in the middle of more action. “All of us know our assignments. We don’t try to play hero ball. We just do our assignment, and no [opponent] can do anything.”
As one of the most dominant units in Frederick County through eight games, Frederick’s defense has scored more points (49) than it has allowed (40).
Last week, in a 35-14 victory at Oakdale (6-2), the Cadets’ defense scored on the very first play from scrimmage, as senior defensive lineman Josh Hayward pressured quarterback Evan Austin, forcing a weak throw that was intercepted by senior linebacker Tariq Meredith and returned 33 yards for a score.
“Everytime the ball is snapped, we have eight or nine guys to the ball,” Hayward said. “Every time the ball is snapped, our guys are in the right assignment. We execute. I think that’s what makes our defense.”
The Frederick defense has been so dominant that it has hindered the big-play ability of the offense by forcing turnovers and creating short fields.
The season opener against Aberdeen was only a few minutes old and Frederick had already returned an interception and a punt for a touchdown.
Playing on its home field, Aberdeen mustered one first down for the entire game, and that was earned via a Frederick penalty.
It was right around that time the Frederick coaches traded glances with one another, realizing they might have something special.
Ever since, they essentially stopped calling plays for the defense, showing an extraordinary amount of trust in the ability and football IQ of their players.
The Cadets basically sit in their base 3-4 defense, and it’s up to their players to adjust to the opponents’ formation on the fly.
They don’t often blitz because they don’t often need to since they generate sufficient pressure with their basic front-seven alignment, according to defensive coordinater Pat Cadden, a Frederick High graduate.
Before a play, Cadden typically calls in the defensive front from the sideline.
Then, it is up to the players to adjust to the look the opposing offense is providing and be in the right spots to stop the play. They wear wrist bands with defensive play calls as a reminder.
Neal helps orchestrate everything as the free safety. He was a terrific cornerback last season. But he moved into his new role to fill the leadership and playmaking void left by Chris Metevia, who graduated following last season.
“We weren’t sure he was going to be able to do it, based on him being a cornerback his whole life,” Frederick coach Kevin Pirri said of Neal. “But he has been outstanding. He has done a great job.”
Juniors Newton Esseim and Davian Pryor have stepped in at cornerback and done a good job. Esseim has allowed just three completions to receivers he has defended all season, according to Pirri.
Freshman Karmelo Smallwood has held his own as the strong safety, playing in the middle of the defense next to Neal.
Meanwhile, the front seven has been very active and stout.
The 5-9, 240-pound Hayward and his 6-1, 275-pound younger brother, Jacob, alongside seniors Jamill Love (5-7, 300) and Reggie Snowden (5-11, 185) have stuffed opposing running games on the defensive line.
In the linebacking corps, Meredith, along with seniors Opanin Amponsa, Jaiden Coa and Sean Smith, have made plays all season, helping to fill in for the departure of Corey Core, who graduated.
“We hold our gaps really well,” Josh Hayward said. “We play gap-assignment defense. As long as we stay in our spot, everything else falls in line.”
Frederick’s offense is still very potent and capable of producing big plays. It may yet play a pivotal role in determining how far the Cadets advance in the upcoming playoffs.
But the play of the defense might not make that necessary for Frederick to achieve its ultimate goal of winning a state title.
In recent weeks, the Cadets have produced 21 and 17 points on offense and still won those games by double figures. They have four shutouts.
The bulk of the points scored against them came in just two games when they allowed 14 to Middletown on Sept. 9 and then the same to Oakdale last week. They beat Middletown by 28 and Oakdale by 21.
“A lot of guys have been up [on varsity] since their freshman and sophomore year,” Cadden said. “We are just playing fast right now and flying around ... Our guys took it as a challenge to beat the offense [in scoring] every game. We want to be able to look at the offense and say, ‘We didn’t even need you tonight.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.