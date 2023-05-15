The way Camden Gregory commanded the attack Monday night, it seemed as if that’s his natural position. And it is to an extent, at least outside of Linganore’s boys lacrosse team.
Yet he’s never played there with the Lancers, instead supplying more of a supporting two-way role in the midfield. But after senior attacker Kason Gibbons fell injured in the game’s opening minute, needing to be carried off the field, Linganore needed someone to rotate into his spot.
So, coach Rich Thompson turned to Gregory.
And the junior proceeded to play his best game in the biggest moment of his varsity career to date. Gregory found the back of the net six times in the Lancers’ 15-7 home win over Tuscarora, lifting them to the Class 3A West Region I title and states for the second consecutive year.
“He really stepped up there and hit one out of the park for us,” Thompson said. “We need him to keep playing that way.”
That’s especially the case if Gibbons is out for the rest of the playoffs, but Gregory and his teammates are more than willing to fill that greater role.
Gregory said he’s never scored six goals in a game before, but that everything “just kind of flowed” once he returned to the attack. He looked comfortable cycling the offense and was instrumental in putting the game away when the Titans desperately closed the gap to four goals in the fourth quarter.
On consecutive possessions, Gregory took the ball and slipped out from his position behind the net, working over his defender to create just enough separation to bury two insurance goals.
“We practice it every single day, where it’s late in the game, and we have to get away from everyone,” he said. “I was just using … my speed, not trying to score, but trying to open it all up and then score if needed.”
When asked if his speed is his most valuable asset, Gregory didn’t hesitate.
“If I didn’t have speed, I don’t think I could play attack,” he said.
As such, he was the right man for the job when Gibbons went down mere seconds after burying the game’s first goal. And Gregory wasn’t the only supporting cast member to get involved.
Marco LaRocco and Kyle Gardner each had five-point nights, while Shawn Eisenhart, Camden Scarbrough, Logan Cole and Cody Griffis also found the back of the net. Jackson Curtis made 11 saves.
Getting a complete effort is one of the few things Linganore (12-1) has struggled with all season, but Monday’s performance gave Thompson hope as the state tournament approaches. The Lancers are the No. 1 seed in Class 3A and host Damascus in Wednesday’s state quarterfinals.
“Tonight was a telltale sign. We started to play together as a team,” Thompson said. “We had some great contributions from guys who aren’t usually our No. 1 guys.”
He needed that first when Gibbons went down, then when Tuscarora (12-4) whittled an eight-goal margin to four down the stretch.
The Titans played from behind all night, never really able to generate sustained pressure or keep Curtis off-balance. Their best push came in desperation time early in the fourth quarter, but the deficit was ultimately too much to overcome.
“If you don’t bring your A-game [against them], you’re not gonna win. They outcoached us and outplayed us,” Tuscarora coach Curtiss Belcher said.
Still, the Titans got a hat trick from Jack Collins, while the recently healthy Matt Nichols had two goals.
While Nichols and his fellow seniors came up short of the school’s first regional title, they helped lead a revitalized Tuscarora program that was near the top of the county for the first time.
“This is the best team ever at Tuscarora High School, and it’s not even close,” Belcher said. “I am extremely thankful for the seniors for the culture they’ve set for four years.”
But the Titans ran into a hot hand in Linganore, a perennial power that continues to stake its claim as one of the best in the state. This year, the Lancers have to do it with a more diverse cast, no one player standing above the rest.
On Monday, that meant Gregory was elevated when Gibbons went down. And without missing a beat, he delivered at attack as if it was natural.
“When we play as a team, we can do incredible things. There’s no guy that’s outstanding compared to everyone else,” Gregory said. “Everyone can fill the spots, just like I did. The next guy behind me can fill my spot, too. We have the players for it.”
