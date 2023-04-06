Middletown senior Helen Bartman became a lacrosse goalie by pure happenstance.
She really didn’t care for the sport. She had played in the field previously and it wasn’t her thing. She moved on to other sports, such as swimming.
But her sister’s club lacrosse team needed a goalie, and Bartman’s father, Ian, asked if she would be interested in helping out by filling one of the most important positions on the field. She said sure.
“It just stuck with me,” Bartman said after she played an integral role in Middletown High’s 13-7 victory at Linganore on Thursday night. “I felt like it was my position. It was my thing.”
The high school team has been one of the biggest beneficiaries ever since, as Bartman has been a three-year starter at Middletown. She will play next year at Campbell University in North Carolina.
This season, she has arguably been the Knights’ most valuable player, producing timely and often difficult saves to help swing the momentum in her team’s favor or keep it in the game.
“She was the reason we were in the game against Urbana,” Middletown coach Tyler White said of Bartman’s 12-save performance in an 8-7 road loss to Urbana on Tuesday night.
Then, she was the difference in the game Thursday night against Linganore (3-2), producing a season-high 16 saves, including a number on free-position shots for the Lancers.
Bartman even scraped one ball off the goal-line that had managed to get behind her in the second half.
At one point, someone in the stands at Linganore bellowed, “Helen, you’re my hero!” And her high level of play prompted one observer in press box to say, “She’s ridiculous.”
“She is such a momentum booster when she makes a nice save. It really changes the game,” said senior teammate Ellery Bowman, a Naval Academy recruit who led the offensive charge for Middletown, as she so often does, with five goals and two assists.
Anxious to get what they described as a bad taste out of their mouths following the close loss to Urbana, Middletown improved to 2-2 overall.
“I feel like we needed [the win],” Bartman said. “I needed to have a nice game.”
She certainly earned the Lancers’ respect, if she didn’t have it already.
“Absolutely,” first-year Linganore coach Dean Coccia said. “Their goalie did a great job. I don’t know how many saves she had, but she really set the tone for that team. I am glad we got to seven goals. We had way more shots than that. She played a heck of a game.”
Junior Leah Doy led the way for Linganore with three goals and two assists.
Of course, being a goalie is sometimes hazardous duty. Bartman has hard shots glancing off her quite frequently, including on her unprotected shins. She dives on the ground occasionally. She often finds herself right in the middle of a scrum in front of a cage.
It’s not always easy.
“I get pretty used to it after a while,” she said.
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
