THURMONT — Catoctin softball player Meghan Gray hit three home runs in her previous game, so doing anything nearly as thrilling on Friday seemed unlikely.
But the first walk-off hit of her career did the trick.
A sophomore catcher who bats cleanup, Gray drove in the game-winning run with a two-out single to left field in the bottom of the seventh to lift the Cougars, who faced an early five-run deficit, to a 9-8 win over Middletown.
Kara Watkins, who bats leadoff for Catoctin and reached on a one-out single in the seventh, easily beat the left fielder’s throw home on Gray’s single. Gray then got mobbed while standing on first base.
“I’m just waiting for them to, like, tackle me,” said Gray, who recalled a teammate’s comment after their win. “When we first went out there, one of the girls, Paige Smith, she said that we had grit, and I couldn’t agree more. We showed so much perseverance and grit throughout the entire game. We honestly never gave up.”
After the game, Catoctin coach Jessica Valentine approached her huddling players in right field and tossed a bunch of legos into the grass. Each player got to keep three of the small plastic blocks.
Legos are used to build things, so they served as an appropriate symbol for the Cougars, whose starting lineup Friday featured four freshmen, including pitcher Taylor Smith, and two sophomores.
“We’re focusing on building on the little things,” Valentine said. “So when we do something good that we can build on, and today, win or lose, that game was something to build on. They showed a lot of fight.”
After Catoctin (2-0) lived up to its well-earned reputation as a power-hitting team in Monday’s season opener, when it bashed eight home runs against Francis Scott Key, the Cougars didn’t go deep at all against the Knights.
In fact, Middletown assumed the heavy-hitter role. Pitcher Taylor Broadbent’s three-run homer in the second inning helped the Knights take a 6-1 lead. Middletown’s Ashlynn Routzahn made some jaws drop by hitting a solo shot that sailed over the fence behind the center field fence in the fifth, then Kayla Carr shook off strikeouts in her first three at-bats and smacked an opposite-field, game-tying homer to right field in the top of the seventh.
Meanwhile, Catoctin used bunts, groundouts and aggressive base running to manufacture runs to help battle back from a five-run deficit. And when Gray stepped to the plate with the game-winning run on second in the seventh inning, she wasn’t about to abandon the approach that had been working most of the day for the Cougars.
“I wasn’t trying to swing for the fences, I was just really trying to poke the ball. Nothing special,” she said. “I was just calm ... deep breaths.”
Valentine said Gray has always had ability, but she also found a mentor in Johnny West, a star baseball player at Catoctin in the 1990s who now coaches a young softball travel team. Gray helps out at practices with West’s team, and she’s picked up hitting tips from the former Cougar.
“She worked with him in the offseason, and that didn’t hurt, let’s put it that way,” Valentine said. “She’s confident this year, she’s just got a different approach to her at-bats, and it’s really showing. She’s definitely matured a lot in the last year.”
Gray ripped a double to center field in the third inning, when the Cougars used a wild pitch and two errors to help fuel a three-run rally that narrowed Middletown’s lead to 6-4.
Taylor Smith went the distance for the win, keeping her composure despite big blasts from Middletown hitters.
“You’re not going to have your ‘A’ game every night, and this was a good character-building game for a freshman pitcher,” Valentine said. “I think that her team hopefully helped her realize that she doesn’t have to do it by herself.
“It doesn’t have to be a one-man show, we’re all here,” said Valentine, adding that Smith is capable of big things in the the pitchers circle. “But I hope she learned tonight that it’s OK if we’re not perfect.”
Broadbent went the distance for Middletown, striking out nine. Routzahn had three hits, including a double, and Morgan Gross had two hits.
