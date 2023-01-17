LHS Girls Hoops
Buy Now

Linganore’s Gracie Wilson (10) puts up a shot Tuesday night in the first half against Westminster at Linganore High School.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Early in the fourth quarter, Linganore’s unbeaten girls basketball team held a 12-point lead against a Westminster team that recently lost its top two players to injury.

Picking the winner of this one almost seemed like an easy call. Then, the Lancers got what at least one of their players, Meg Hummel, dubbed a “wake-up call.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription