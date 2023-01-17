Early in the fourth quarter, Linganore’s unbeaten girls basketball team held a 12-point lead against a Westminster team that recently lost its top two players to injury.
Picking the winner of this one almost seemed like an easy call. Then, the Lancers got what at least one of their players, Meg Hummel, dubbed a “wake-up call.”
Linganore didn’t make any shots from the field in the final quarter. Conversely, Maddy Gassman and Maddie Stauder were hitting huge 3-pointers for the Owls. Also, Westminster kept getting multi-shot possessions, including one in the final seconds, when Gassman got fouled as she went up for a putback that missed.
Going to the free-throw line with the game tied and one second left, Gassman hit her second foul shot to lead the Owls to a stunning 47-46 comeback win over host Linganore on Tuesday.
Linganore’s Gracie Wilson heaved a long inbounds pass to Trysten Colburn, who was forced to rush an off-balance shot from well behind the 3-point line that missed as the final buzzer sounded.
The Lancers (12-1) had been in a couple close games this season, including a one-point win over Urbana and a seven-point victory over Oakdale. And while they led most of the night against Westminster, often by double-digits, they couldn’t shake the Owls.
“It’s a great wake-up call for our team to make sure that we’re working just as hard as we were in the beginning of the season,” Hummel said.
“Because being 12-0, you go in to every single game thinking that you’re the best team,” she said. “And I think that it’s a good way to go into the next half of our season, knowing that we’re not an unbeatable team and that we need to work as hard as we can in practice in order to stay on top and to go as far as we can this season.”
With a deep, talented roster, the Lancers have had the look of a team that’s built for a deep postseason run. But on Tuesday, they had too many offensive dry spells, thanks to missed shots, and had trouble keeping the Owls from getting second shots.
“We’ve got to get back in the gym,” Linganore coach Rachael Easterday said. “We’ve got to learn from the loss. I told them I’d rather it happen now than in the playoffs.”
Gassman helped Westminster stage its comeback in the fourth quarter, when she hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 10 of her team-high 13 points. Owls coach Dave Urban said Gassman is starting to blossom after a broken fibula forced her to play with a rod in her leg last season, a timely development for a team that’s been playing without Abby Kindle and Jules Lesher, who accounted for the bulk of Westminster’s offense.
“We’ve been through some really tough times this season, two of our best players are out for the season,” Gassman said. “So, just to come together as a team — we were down, but we didn’t let it get to us. We just kept pushing.”
After Stauder hit a 3 from the right wing to give the Owls their first lead of the second half, 46-45, Hummel hit a foul shot to tie the game at 46 with 14.8 seconds left.
The Owls (10-4) missed their next two shots, but Gassman grabbed the game’s final offensive rebound to set the stage for her game-winning foul shot.
Colburn had 18 points, seven rebounds and eight steals. Hummel had 15 points and 10 rebounds. Julia Mitchell had six rebounds and five steals. Trinity Lindblade had five assists.
Hummel said coming together as a team and playing for each other was the key to avoid such losses in the future.
“Everyone wants to get their stats up, but I do think we play our best, like the Urbana game, when we’re working hard on defense as a unit, when we’re getting assists, when we’re getting rebounds,” she said. “The small things are what count, rather than the points.
“We needed this loss get our heads straight,” Hummel said. “But it definitely stinks.”
Westminster won the JV game 36-31.
