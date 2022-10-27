MIDDLETOWN — Despite a long string of cruise-control victories, a state title last season and thorough scouting reports on who and what she might face before every race, Frederick High distance-running star Caroline Gregory still gets very nervous before the gun goes off.
In the two previous races leading into Thursday’s Frederick County Public Schools Cross Country Championships, Gregory had lost her lunch at the starting line.
This time, she managed to hold it inside. Yet she remained very nervous.
“I think it’s part of racing,” Gregory said. “Just like the nerves of how I am going to feel and things like that.”
Gregory’s racing M.O., according to Frederick High coach Frank Strakonsky, is that she likes to hang with the pack for the first mile and a half, and then she takes off.
Usually, the only question is how big her margin of victory might be.
Last November in the Class 3A state-championship race, it was nearly 12 seconds to cap an unbeaten sophomore season. In Thursday’s county meet, it was nearly a minute, up from 30 seconds last season, as Gregory led the Frederick High girls to their first county cross-country team title since 1993.
Her winning time was 18:43.86, roughly 23 seconds off her personal-best that was run on a much flatter course.
Typically, with so little push toward the finish from anyone else in the field, Gregory plays little games in her own mind to keep driving forward.
“See how far I can get from the other person, things like that,” she said.
The difference for the Frederick High girls this season — during which they have won seven of the eight meets they have run in — compared to others is the rest of their pack has moved up behind Gregory.
“Just a lot of hard work,” Strakonsky said after the Cadets finished the county meet with a team score of 36, 50 points ahead of second-place Linganore. “It’s easy to coach when you have kids that work hard.”
Behind Gregory in the county meet, Frederick sophomore Juliana Brawner finished fifth (20:25.18), junior Sofia Driver finished ninth (21:29.79), sophomore Lucinda Slagle placed 10th (21:33), junior Mary Joy Johnson finished 11th (21:40.71), freshman Ysebelle Soto placed 18th (22:20.4) and sophomore Amelia Slagle was 27th (23:00.04).
Middletown’s Erin McQuitty was the second overall finisher in 19:31.66, and Urbana’s Ivy Coldren was third in 20:04.53.
“I think we need to continue digging in and finishing out strong because we’ve had a great season,” Gregory said of her team. “I think we are all up for the challenge. We have a really good chance of winning states this year. It’s exciting.”
The Frederick girls already won the team title at the Bull Run Invitational at Hereford High School, site of the state meet on Nov. 12.
Strakonsky said the team’s goal was to win the Big Four meets, meaning the Central Maryland Conference Championships, which they did last week, the county meet, which they did Thursday, next week’s regional meet and then the state meet.
“We feel we have a legitimate shot at that,” he said. “Looking online at people’s times and stuff, we are right there. It’s just who runs at Hereford the best.”
