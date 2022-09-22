After a first half in which it had few clean scoring opportunities, Linganore boys soccer changed up its formation, sending forward Ben Griffin to the left side instead of the middle.
About three minutes later, the move paid off.
After a first half in which it had few clean scoring opportunities, Linganore boys soccer changed up its formation, sending forward Ben Griffin to the left side instead of the middle.
About three minutes later, the move paid off.
The ball ended up at Griffin’s feet after bouncing around in the Thomas Johnson end and Seth Needle sent him a cross. Griffin then saw the Patriots keeper come off his line, and he tapped it past for the tally.
It proved to be the only goal Thursday evening in the Lancers’ 1-0 win at Gov. Thomas Johnson High.
“I felt their right back was pretty susceptible, so when the ball was played, I could tell the goalie was coming out very fast, so I took a touch right around him,” Griffin said. “And it was an easy tap-in, nothing crazy.”
It was a veteran play for a freshman scoring his first varsity goal.
Yet, it’s been apparent to Linganore coach Kirk Meehan in his team’s first five games that Griffin is a player beyond his years.
“We don’t pay attention to how old he is,” Meehan said. “He’s dynamic on the ball. When the ball’s at his feet, good things happen.”
That was the case in the 43rd minute, breaking a scoreless tie and giving the Lancers some momentum coming out of the break after nearly falling behind in the first half.
Of the few offensive chances for either side in the opening period, the majority went to TJ. The Patriots’ best came in the 27th minute, when Alex Moreno headed a ball that Linganore keeper Eric Simonson stopped with a nice dive. The ball then trickled away, and Lucas Tessarollo crashed to it, putting it in the net.
But it was called back on an offside, and the Lancers (4-1) locked down after that. They walled off passing and shooting lanes, not letting the Patriots (2-5-1) get a clean look the rest of the game, particularly after Griffin’s goal.
“We got outworked tonight. Linganore came out and really worked. They’re super industrious, and I think Linganore’s always been industrious like that, but they’re more technical this year,” TJ coach Jonathan Thayil said. “They got the goal, and it was even harder for us to try and get in behind them and try to equalize.”
It’s a defensive intensity that has become Linganore’s calling early this season.
Thursday was the Lancers’ third shutout in their four-game winning streak, all one-goal contests.
“We did a great job staying in front of the ball on shots and not letting them get too many,” Simonson said. “We just played our game and held them.”
That meant Linganore just needed one goal to lift it to yet another victory.
The ball landed at the feet of the freshman Griffin early in the second half after a shrewd position switch.
He sought his first varsity goal after one of his strikes was called back Tuesday night. This time, Griffin tapped it in and left no doubt.
“He’s always around the ball; he’s got a nose for it,” Meehan said. “He’s been itching for his first one, and he finally broke through.”
