SPARKS — Clutching his goalie stick, St. John’s Catholic Prep junior Tyler Grove relied on muscle memory as the airborne lacrosse ball swiftly moved toward him.
“I’ve seen that shot thousands of times in practice and in workouts,” Grove said.
This wasn’t some nondescript practice or workout, though. This shot came in the final seconds of the MIAA C Conference boys lacrosse championship game, and the Vikings — striving for the title that painfully eluded them last season — were clinging to a one-goal lead over Pallotti.
But the magnitude of the moment didn’t faze Grove. He caught Panthers freshman Tye Wiggins’ shot with his stick, then flung the ball to the other end of the field, where it stayed as time expired. St. John’s, which lost its first two games of the season before winning all the rest, captured the program’s first MIAA C Conference crown by pulling out a 7-6 win over the Panthers at William G. Tierney Field on Thursday.
“It was definitely nerve wracking,” Grove said. “But all the practice — really as a young kid, you live for those moments, the last seconds of a championship. And luckily I was able to make the save.”
After the final second ticked off, Grove jumped into the arms of hulking defender Kevin Langley. Senior attack Max Piraino, whose second goal of the game with 6 minutes, 58 seconds left proved to be the decisive one, dropped to his knees as the emotion of the moment kicked in.
“I’ve played since fourth grade. I’ve never won something like this,” said Piraino, who finished with two goals and one assist in his last scholastic lacrosse game. “To win this after getting our heart broken last year, to just come back and win it is an amazing feeling.”
He was referring to last year’s MIAA C championship game, which the Vikings lost 12-6 to The Key School. The Vikings didn’t intend to let the title slip away this time, not even when confronted by a pesky Pallotti team.
“We were fired up after losing what we felt like we should’ve won last year,” said St. John’s sophomore Alex Piraino, who had three goals and split faceoff duties with senior Dominic Rosone. “So that motivation really fueled us to work in practice, day in and day out.”
They weren’t daunted after losing their first two games of the season to Indian Creek and Poolesville. During a lengthy spring break, they came together and ended up winning their final 10 games.
Along the way, there were some close calls, including a 10-7 win over Pallotti earlier this month, not that the Vikings minded.
“We thrive in those. I want to play those games,” Max Piraino said. “I hate blowouts. I love these close games, where you’ve got to play your heart out.”
Thursday’s game fit that bill. After trailing 5-3 at halftime, the Panthers stormed back and tied it on Aaimir Young’s goal with 9:47 left in the third quarter. But during timeouts, Vikings coach Matt Williams reminded his players that they had been in similar situations before.
“I was telling our guys just to breathe. We’ve been here,” he said. “They came back just a couple weeks ago, even Concordia last week was a one-goal game. We’ve been here, we’re battle-tested, play our game, we know we’re a skilled and talented team.”
Near the end of the third quarter, St. John’s defender Aidan O’Neill plucked a pass out of the air. A few seconds later, Alex Piraino scored to give the Vikings a 6-5 lead with 1:08 left in the third quarter.
Pallotti nearly tied the game again with a little over seven minutes left in the game. After a shot banged off the crossbar, a Panther got the rebound and appeared to score. But the goal didn’t count because of a crease violation.
On the ensuing transition, Max Piraino faked high, shot low and scored what proved to be a much-needed insurance goal.
Grove then made a couple more clutch saves, finishing with 14 stops.
“He’s a rock,” Max Piraino said. “We wouldn’t have been here without him. He did amazing today.”
But Grove was quick to point out how his defenders limited the amount of close-range shots he faced.
“That’s our bread and butter since last year, we sit in a 3-3 zone,” Williams said. “And since Ty’s so talented, we’ll take any shot 12 to 15 yards out. We just don’t want ‘em in tight. A couple times, they’re so athletic, they still managed to get in there, and when they did they had some success.”
The Vikings also benefited from winning the bulk of Thursday’s faceoffs, thanks to Alex Piraino and Rosone (who had one goal and one assist).
“Both of them, they took turns and were able to really get an edge pushing it back,” Williams said. “And that helped us get possessions on them that were key down the stretch.”
William Kavanagh also scored for St. John’s.
