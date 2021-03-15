Allison Grunwell helped produce one of the biggest — if not the biggest — goals in Oakdale field hockey history.
After she fed the ball to senior Emma McGaha during overtime at the 2019 Class 2A state semifinals, McGaha scored the game-winner to send the Bears into the state championship for the first time.
Grunwell, a senior herself these days, is the first to admit she’s more likely to get assists than goals. Nonetheless, she’s fully capable of putting the ball in the cage.
In Oakdale’s 6-0 win over host Frederick on Monday, Grunwell scored in the third period by firing a hard shot from the right side.
Granted, she still considers herself more of a facilitator, and she had two assists against the Cadets. In fact, she started Monday’s game at midfield before moving to right forward.
Wherever she plays, the Bears benefit from having returnees like her, all-county first-team defender Sam Mogar, all-county first-team attack Kiersten Hoffman (who had three goals on Monday), Lauren Banks, Alyssa Perando and goalie Lilly Murphy.
Grunwell has made vast strides since joining Oakdale’s field hockey program as a freshman, when she simply viewed playing the fall sport as a way to stay in shape for lacrosse.
“I started off not knowing how to do anything,” she said. “I didn’t even know what field hockey was.”
When she found out, she grew to love it and steadily made progress. Just ask Kaitlyn Dudley, who took over the varsity field hockey program this season after serving as the JV coach under her sister, Allison.
“I had the privilege of coaching in lacrosse at Oakdale before,” said Kaitlyn Dudley, who served under Bears lax coach Beth Nave. “And seeing [Grunwell] transition into the field hockey world is phenomenal. She uses her field sense very well and her speed is undeniable.”
Speed is an asset the Bears cherish, perhaps more than ever. Dudley said the Bears go full-throttle at practices, preparing themselves to keep up an accelerated pace.
“We practice hard,” the coach said. “And we come out here and show our stuff because we have a short squad this year, we’re used to having over 20, and we have 16 girls.”
Among that group is Mogar, whose long drives — one of them traveled half the length of the field before hitting a teammate’s stick — are a valuable asset.
“She’s got a great defensive clear, and we need someone like her in the backfield kind of directing,” Dudley said. “We have her come up on some corners, but her direction in the backfield kind of helps set that offensive tone.”
The Bears improved to 2-0, and they have yet to give up a goal this season.
Perando had one goal and two assists. Hope Crispell had one goal, and Mogar had one assist. Murphy had six saves.
While Oakdale got most of the scoring opportunities on Monday, many of them were foiled by goalkeeper Abigail Effland’s saves. The Cadets generated some chances, including a couple in the final minutes.
