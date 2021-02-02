The oft-delayed winter high school sports season finally resumes Wednesday for Frederick County public school teams, ending a nearly year-long hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Don’t blink.
“Six games in nine days,” Middletown boys basketball coach John Keimig said. “It’s going to go by fast.”
The winter season ends on Friday, Feb. 12. Practices for the delayed, abbreviated fall sports season are scheduled to start on Monday, Feb. 15
Just how much this seemingly endless layoff has affected area teams remains to be seen, but the fact they’re back in action is cause for guarded optimism among participants.
There were times last fall where hopes were high for starting winter sports before the holidays. Then, local COVID-19 metrics went the wrong way, and plans were changed.
“It’s been like a roller coaster,” Thomas Johnson girls basketball coach Bill Miskell said. “Just when you think it’s going to get better and we can get started, it all stopped.”
Just thinking about the return to sports at all is enough to get folks stirred up.
“It’s been 333 days since we last put on those uniforms and played a game,” Catoctin girls basketball coach Amy Entwistle said, thinking back to the Cougars’ 59-57 overtime loss to Coppin Academy in the Class 1A state quarterfinals at Coppin State University on March 7. “We are just so thankful we are going to be able to get in some kind of a season.”
Entwistle admitted her Cougars may look a little rusty at first, something to be expected across the board in the county, given the brief preparation period. But, she said, the fact her players have largely been in the same system since middle school will help.
“They run the same style of offense and defense we do here at Catoctin,” Entwistle said, “so they know what to do right when they get here to the high school.”
With no sports going on for such a long time, some players chose to take part-time jobs to keep busy and earn some money. Miskell said he’s got a few players in that situation.
“You just have to work with them,” he said, regarding job commitments possibly conflicting with basketball activities.
Despite the long layoffs, teams aren’t heading into this season with a completely cold restart. Fall workouts, under the FCPS return-to-play protocols, allowed teams to do conditioning in small groups. Beyond that, nothing formal was allowed. Players had to work out on their own, without coaches.
Linganore boys basketball coach Chris O’Connor stayed in touch with his team during the downtime through various platforms, which was permitted by school officials.
“We had periodic online meetings,” he said. “We also reached out through text messaging.”
Time constraints on this shortened season have forced coaches to rethink and adjust their game strategies since one week of practice — or less in some cases — is all teams had been allowed. Teams returned to the court just last week for traditional practices.
Not much time for any fancy stuff.
“It’s like, one base offense, one base defense,” O’Connor said. “Our coaching staff has had to adjust our planning for a short season. Of course, we want to win.”
The Lancers aren’t in the best of shape, O’Connor said, pointing to a common dilemma caused by the long layoff.
“We want to try and get back to some sense of normalcy,” he said.
Since there will be no postseason in any sports this year, most coaches are focusing on getting all of the rostered players as much live court time as possible. For instance, Keimig said to look for the Knights to shuffle players in and out of their games a lot over the next week and a half.
Wearing masks will be required on the court during games and on the benches. Larry Brown, in his first year as head girls basketball coach at Brunswick, said his team has adapted to the use of masks during a game.
“It’s a bit of a challenge, but I give them lot of credit, they seem to be handling the situation pretty well,” he said. “The team is looking good.”
So as coaches and players take that initial deep breath, the long-awaited resumption of high school sports is upon them.
“It’s better to have some games than no games,” Brown said.
MIAA resumes winter sportsThe Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association, which governs boys sports for most private schools in Maryland, announced Tuesday it will offer an abbreviated winter sports season, running from Feb. 8 to March 16.
Participation is provided through league-issued schedules for those schools that are prepared to resume athletic competitions, the league’s press release said.
St. John’s Catholic Prep’s boys basketball program is an MIAA member. Voluntary workouts for the St. John’s boys began Jan. 25.
