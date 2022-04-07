BRUNSWICK — After playing in rainy conditions on Thursday, Catoctin girls lacrosse player Kaylee Hall laughed when asked about the streak of mud on her uniform.
But the streak that brought an even bigger smile to the faces of Hall and her teammates came when the Cougars beat host Brunswick 12-4 for their second straight win.
It’s a short winning streak, to be sure, but a welcome one for a Catoctin team that lost its first four games, including three to powerhouse programs.
So, instead of bolting for the warmth and dryness of their bus after braving the elements, the Cougars posed for a postgame picture and were all smiles.
“We’re excited because obviously we’ve had some tough teams that we played in the beginning of the season,” said Catoctin freshman Rebekah Zentz, who had four goals and two assists. “We want to start our winning streak. Now we’re two in, so [we’re] hoping for more.”
When Zentz said her team had played some “tough” teams, she wasn’t exaggerating.
Catoctin opened its season against reigning Class 1A state champ Liberty, losing 20-0.
Two days later, the Cougars had to face Middletown, which came closer than any Frederick County girls lacrosse team ever had to winning a state crown last season when it fell to Queen Anne’s 13-10 in the 2A state championship game. Catoctin lost 26-3.
Next up for Catoctin was South Carroll, which won the 2019 Class 2A state title. The Cougars lost 22-1.
Rather than get dejected over such lopsided losses, the Cougars figured such challenging opponents would help toughen them up for the rest of their schedule.
“Those were really tough games, but that made us work harder,” Cougars junior goalie Phoenix Moore said. “We just kept working through it.”
Improvement seemed noticeable at the beginning of this week. After coming close to their first win on Monday, when they lost 15-13 loss to Smithsburg, the Cougars broke into the win column by beating Saint Maria Goretti 14-8 the next night.
“We had a slow start this season. We played a lot of powerhouses,” said Dave Zentz, in his first year as Catoctin’s head coach. “But every week, we keep getting better and better. We’re going to finish strong this season, we’re going to finish strong.”
Zentz often sent in 10 subs at a time, emptying his bench, during Thursday’s game. It was reminiscent of line changes in ice hockey.
“I think it makes good balance,” Zentz said. “And then I try to sub in periodically, if I see somebody’s tired, I try to sub somebody else in. And tonight I kind of broke up the line a little bit because one of our girls has her birthday today. [We] wanted to get her a goal, so I put her in.”
That player was Hall, who turned 17 on Thursday, and she scored late in the game, generating cheers from her teammates.
By that point, the Cougars had built a cushion to fend off a Brunswick team that trimmed Catoctin’s lead to 6-3 by holding the Cougars scoreless for the first 16 minutes of the second half.
Lauren Kelly had three goals for Catoctin (2-4), while Lily Bingham, Morgan Ridenour and Laney Kelly each scored one. Moore had two saves.
Brunswick’s comeback bid was led by Bree Shiley, who scored her team’s first two goals. The Railroaders also started winning draws, and goalie Abigail Bolingbroke came up with several tough saves in the second half.
