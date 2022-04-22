BRUNSWICK — One of the Brunswick baseball team’s aces, Oliver Ellison, had already thrown this week.
And while the other one, Noland Genies, was available to pitch on Friday against Middletown if needed, the Railroaders hoped to have him on the mound early next week.
So, a second straight strong start out of Jack Hamilton was a must for the Railroaders, and the junior right-hander delivered.
Working six solid innings, Hamilton held the Knights to one run on three hits to help host Brunswick snap its two-game losing streak with a 2-1 win.
Hamilton held the Knights scoreless through the first five innings, retiring the side in order four times during that stretch. His performance was reminiscent of his most recent outing against Frederick on April 11, when Hamilton struck out 10 in five innings to help the Railroaders to a 13-2 win.
“He’s given us two great outings his last two outings,” said Brunswick coach Roger Dawson, who was glad he didn’t have to pitch Genies until the seventh, when the hard-throwing senior tossed a 12-pitch, 1-2-3 inning to earn the save.
“He’s set up to throw again early next week,” Dawson said of Genies, who had two hits and scored both of Brunswick’s runs. “Oliver’s already thrown. That was really key what [Hamilton] did tonight, he stepped up and gave us six quality innings.”
Granted, Hamilton needed a little time to settle into his surroundings. This was the first home pitching appearance of his varsity career, not counting preseason games last month.
“I’m not really used to this mound. I haven’t pitched in Brunswick in forever,” said Hamilton, who was primarily an outfielder and relief pitcher for Brunswick’s JV team last season. “And towards the second inning, I felt really locked in.”
After some early struggles with his fastball, everything seemed to be working for Hamilton, including his slider, knuckle-curve and change-up.
After having struggling in his first start this season against Boonsboro, when he was hampered by a sprained ankle, Hamilton has proved to be a viable third starter for the Railroaders (9-3).
“I think the key tonight was Jack pounded the zone,” Dawson said. “[He] was able to use the slider when he needed to, and he commanded the strike zone, that’s the difference.”
Striking out five and walking just two, Hamilton kept his pitch count relatively low by relying on his fielders most of the day.
Brunswick’s biggest defensive highlight, oddly, came on Lane Routzahn’s fifth-inning high pop fly between first base and the pitcher’s mound. As he tracked the ball, first baseman Ellison ripped off his hat and held it in his throwing hand.
“I thought that might’ve helped me with the sun, but I was wrong,” Ellison said. “I lost it for a good two and a half seconds, but I knew it was going to be somewhere in the infield, so I charged in, and when I finally saw it, I sprinted to go get it.”
Ellison made a diving catch to end the inning, holding up his glove with the ball in it as he sprung up and sprinted toward the dugout.
Hamilton’s only serious jam came in the sixth, when Middletown (2-10) used singles from Colby Moran and Joey Nicholson (who bunted) and a Brunswick error to load the bases with one out.
Andrew Raymond’s sac fly to center field narrowed Brunswick’s lead to 2-1, but Hamilton stranded the tying run on second base with an inning-ending strikeout.
“We got a little momentum,” Middletown coach Andy Baker said. “Their pitcher made some pitches. He was good, he was tough, and he was better than us in that situation.”
Middletown’s Wyatt Moxley also turned in a quality start, striking out 11, walking one and scattering six hits.
“I tip to my hat to the kid,” Dawson said. “He threw one heck of a game. That’s one of the better games we’ve seen this year.”
“I thought he mixed up his pitches pretty well,” said Ellison, who often didn’t get the pitch he was expecting.
Moxley caught a couple bad breaks, though.
Genies led off the second with a fly ball to right-center, and it dropped between two outfielders who lost it in the sun as Genies pulled into second base with a double. Tyler Lowery followed with an RBI single to right field.
Genies also ended up on second base with a leadoff hit in the fourth, when his single got by the left fielder. Gavin Hartman later ripped a line drive up the middle to give the Railroaders a 2-0 lead.
“He was really good. He kept us in the game,” Baker said of Moxley. “Really just two balls, one was in the sun and one was misplayed, led to their runs.”
