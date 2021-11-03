Standing just inside the shooting circle on the upper left side, Tuscarora field hockey player Tori Hampton smacked a powerful shot toward the cage.
While the Titans had trouble most of the game getting shots past Abigail Effland, Frederick’s tough goalie, this one seemed like it had a chance, assuming one of Hampton’s teammates didn’t inadvertently block it.
“I was right in front of the ball. It went right past me ...” Tuscarora senior Dillan Williams said. “I honestly thought I was going to get hit. It was scary, but it was the best moment, though.”
Hampton’s shot sailed swiftly into the cage during the second minute of overtime for her second goal of the day, giving the Titans a thrilling 2-1 comeback win over visiting Frederick in the Class 3A West Region I championship game.
The Titans (9-4) advance to the state quarterfinals, where they will face a yet-to-be-determined opponent on Friday or Saturday after the final eight Class 3A teams are re-seeded based on their records.
Getting a bye into Wednesday’s final, the Titans were playing their first postseason game since 2019, when they got ousted by eventual 3A finalist Urbana. They responded by winning their first regional crown.
“It meant everything,” Hampton said of the title. “Once we were down in the first quarter, I thought we were going to lose. But after coming back in the fourth quarter, I had faith again. And in overtime, it was amazing.”
The Titans had yet to play an overtime game this season, and they seemed intent on ending the sudden-victory period as quickly as possible.
The Titans applied heavy pressure on Effland right away. But Effland, who finished with 15 saves, continued blocking shots or kicking away the ball to disrupt potential scoring opportunities.
“Frederick’s goalkeeper is a fantastic goalie,” Titans coach Sophia Hamilton said. “She is a very talented player, and it’s really cool to see great saves and continuous great shots and rebounds off of players like that. That’s what makes field hockey better in the region.”
But Hampton, who ranks among Frederick County’s top scorers, struck again with 8:36 left in the first overtime.
“I just saw the ball in open space and I was like, ‘Take a shot, and then maybe someone can tip it in,’” she said. “And then it went in.”
When asked if she ever scored on a shot so far from the cage — approximately 16 yards — Hampton wasn’t sure.
“I don’t know if there’s a further spot to score from,” said Hamilton, who was standing nearby.
Watching the shot on a video taken by a parent left Hamilton all-the-more impressed.
“She had it pre-planned before she took it,” the coach said. “It was pretty cool to see that foresight.”
Hampton tied the game with 12:40 left in the fourth quarter, scoring on an assist from Williams. Ranking among the county’s top scorers herself and scoring the lone goal in Tuscarora’s 1-0 win over Frederick on Oct. 19, Williams understandably drew two defenders when she had the ball, and that left Hampton open.
“Then she passed it to me, and I just shot it in,” Hampton said. “It looked like it was bouncing and it just made it in the goal.”
AJ Almeida, who had three saves, and Caroline McDonald split time in goal for Tuscarora.
No matter how much farther they go in the postseason, the Titans are assured of their first winning full season (not counting the abbreviated spring 2021 season) since 2017.
Hamilton said the Titans have a number of great athletes.
“They’ve been working really hard,” she said. “It’s always hard to lose seniors, but we were really lucky that the girls who did return were hyper-focused. They had one goal in mind, and that was to get some wins.”
Frederick also showed marked improvement this year. After not fielding a varsity team in 2016, the Cadets endured a pair of winless seasons before going 4-8 in 2019.
The Cadets finish with a 5-7-1 record. All of their losses came by two goals or less, including a 2-0 to perennial power Urbana.
Frederick made it clear Tuscarora was in for another battle in Wednesday’s rematch when Sidney Tucci scored the game’s first goal with 8:34 left in the first quarter. Tucci’s unassisted goal came shortly after a Frederick penalty corner.
With the way Effland was playing, it seemed like that lead might stand. But the Cadets got a scare when Effland got hurt while going for the ball with 38 seconds left in regulation.
Frederick doesn’t have a backup goalie, so the Cadets were relieved to see Effland eventually get up and return to manning the cage.
She’s a good kid. She wouldn’t have wanted to come out anyway,” Cadets coach Carla McCarron said.
McCarron praised her whole team, as well.
“They deserved this game. They played hard, they played hard all season,” she said. “This is a really good group of girls. A lot of good talent on the team, and we do have a lot of good players coming back next year.”
