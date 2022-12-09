WALKERSVILLE — Growing up in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Shaden Hansen steered clear of the national pastime in Canada and gravitated toward basketball.
"Can't even skate," Hansen said of his lack of interest in giving hockey a try.
WALKERSVILLE — Growing up in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Shaden Hansen steered clear of the national pastime in Canada and gravitated toward basketball.
"Can't even skate," Hansen said of his lack of interest in giving hockey a try.
Basketball has always been more appealing to Hansen because it's always been the sport that's been right in front of his face. His father, Shannon, was a basketball coach. So that meant his two boys were never that far removed from the sport.
Now in his second season on the Walkersville High boys basketball team, Hansen is one of the undisputed team leaders, as he demonstrated in Friday night's 56-46 victory over Linganore with 24 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots.
The Lions (1-1) were missing their 6-foot-6 senior forward Shey Awuwoloye, who had 18 points in their season-opening loss at Frederick on Tuesday night.
Awuwoloye came down with flu-like symptoms earlier in the day, meaning Walkersville needed someone like Hansen to help pick up the slack.
"Shaden Hansen showed great senior leadership. He was tough tonight," coach Mike Mathis said of the 6-foot-2 guard.
"He's just a great kid, and you couldn't ask for anything more as a leader on the floor. Hardest worker in practice. Great kid off the floor. Great teammate. There is not enough good adjectives for that young man."
Hansen came to Walkersville because his aunt, Stacy, lives there. And, over the last two years, he has carved out a pretty prominent role on the team.
"I just wanted a change," he said of his living situation.
Hansen helped Walkersville reach the Central Maryland Conference championship game last season, in which it fell to Linganore 55-42.
The Lancers (1-1) are a much different team than the one that took the court that night last February, and their youth and inexperience showed in the fourth quarter when they managed to score just seven points.
"The first time we have really been tested aggressively like that on defense," Linganore coach Tim Abercrombie said.
The Lancers won their season opener against South Carroll 77-64 Tuesday night. But it was a different story Friday when they failed to score 10 points in the second and fourth quarters. They only trailed by three at the end of the third.
"We have a young team, kind of a lot of kids that haven't played together before, and it showed," Abercrombie said. "At times, we kind of hit panic mode. I don't even want to know the total turnovers and how bad we got outrebounded.
"As many turnovers as we had and rebounds they had, we probably got lucky to only lose by 10 and be in the game the whole time. Trying to take a positive out of it, we stayed close with how bad we played."
Senior guard AJ Vollmer led the way for Linganore with 17 points, while his younger brother, Jake, a sophomore, added 16.
Aside from Hansen, no one for Walkersville reached double figures in scoring.
"They shot the ball extremely well in the first game," Mathis said of Linganore. "We wanted to make them work for everything, and I think we did a really good job of that tonight."
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
