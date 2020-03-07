UPPER MARLBORO — In choosing to bump up to heavyweight for the wrestling postseason, Zach Brady was willingly taking on opponents who, in some cases, might be 30 to 50 pounds heavier than he is.
But, for the Middletown High School junior, it was a calculated gamble.
He can eat as much as he wants without having to worry about making weight. And he says he feels stronger not having to lose weight prior to stepping on the mat.
“He has had a smile on his face every day since he decided to go up [to heavyweight],” Middletown wrestling coach Jim Schartner said.
The tradeoff is there is far less margin for error, and even the tiniest of mistakes are amplified when the possibility exists that a much larger body can come crashing down on top of him for a pin, thereby dashing his very legitimate hopes for a state championship.
But Brady is strong, athletic and such a mat technician after 13 years in the sport that there’s very little chance he would make the major mistake that could spell defeat.
He’s even taken to tilting his much larger opponents for back points, a move that looks risky with his shoulders hovering just inches from the mat and the bulk of his opponents’ weight on top of him. But he says it actually is not. The key lies in the technique.
“I actually think it’s probably one of the safest moves in wrestling,” he said. “It’s all about keeping his hips to my hips. If his hips get a little unwieldy, I just keep his hips in tight to my hips, and that keeps me safe the whole time. And it’s really easy to get a two-count [with the tilt]. That’s two points right there.”
So far, Brady’s decision to bump up to heavyweight has paid big dividends. He won the Frederick County Publics Schools and the Class 2A West regional titles at 285 pounds, and on Friday he advanced to the state semifinals with a pair of victories on the first day of the state tournament at The Show Place Arena.
“I was a little nervous the first match,” said Brady (32-3), who earned a 15-0 technical fall over McDonough’s Jamear Stephenson in the opening round before pinning Patterson Mill’s Mason Sprinkle in 3:56 in the quarterfinals.
Brady is one of four Frederick County wrestlers to reach the semifinals and the only male wrestler to do so.
On Thursday, Catoctin’s Emma Taylor (100 pounds), Middletown’s Kalin Bower (138) and Walkersville's Kaylie Musard (200) pinned their opponents to move into the semifinals of the girls tournament.
Bower cruised to the state title at 138 last season after placing third at 127 the previous year.
This marks the third year the MPSSAA has staged a state wrestling tournament for girls, and this is the first time the boys and girls tournaments have been held at the same venue.
The championship finals will be contested on three separate mats, starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. One mat will feature the 4A-3A boys finals. Another will be for the 2A-1A boys, and the other will be for the girls.
“Our hope is that some young girls will see [the others] wrestle and say, ‘Hey, I think I want to do that,’” Schartner said.
Overall, there were 14 male wrestlers and five female wrestlers from the county that qualified for states. Only two were eliminated from the tournament with a pair of losses.
In addition to the three in the championship semifinals, there are 14 wrestlers (11 male, three female) competing for a spot on the awards podium in the consolation rounds.
Brady did not get to experience any of this last season since he was disqualified from his opening bout at the county tournament at 195 pounds for biting his opponent, though he denies that charge. His high school season ended right there at 33-2.
He did go on to place sixth at 195 and earn All-American status in a national tournament at Virginia Beach.
Just two years removed from going 0-2 at the county tournament at 160 pounds, Brady has put on close to 100 pounds through diligent training. He also is a standout line for Middletown’s football team, which won the 2A state title in early December.
And while he has elected to challenge himself against considerably bigger foes on the mat, which requires him to work very hard and expend a lot of energy, Brady said, “I think I am doing a pretty good job of tiring them out, too.”
Editor's Note: A previous version of this story was updated.
Rooting for Frederick County Wrestlers in the State Tournament. Congratulations Gals and Guys, it's not easy getting there.
