URBANA – The game seemed to be turning against Tuscarora’s boys basketball team with senior guard/forward Camron Harry on the bench in the third quarter.
Urbana had cut the Titans’ lead from 17 to four as Harry nursed a rolled ankle, looking to avert the upset with newfound energy out of the locker room. Realizing his team’s dwindling edge, Harry told Tuscarora coach Lasan Scott in the timeout between quarters that he was going in.
“I saw what the score was, and I was like, I gotta come in the fourth quarter and help my team get back up,” Harry said. “I double-tied my shoe and got back in there.”
He taped up his ankle and, on the first play of the fourth quarter, pulled down a defensive rebound, quickly springing sophomore guard Breylon Lewis for a layup in transition.
Tuscarora held serve from there, hanging on for a 60-59 road win Tuesday night. It’s the Titans’ second upset of the Hawks this season, the first coming on a buzzer beater in December.
“When he’s healthy, he’s so athletic. He’s fast, he gets to the ball and he’s the leader on the court,” Scott said of Harry. “That definitely helps us. The guys feed off him.”
While that first contest was close throughout, Harry helped Tuscarora (4-9) pull ahead by as much as 21 in the second quarter. He scored 16 of his 20 points in the first half and forced a number of Urbana turnovers.
Four of those steals turned into coast-to-coast plays, two ending in a layup and two ending in a one-handed slam.
“I was really looking …” Harry started before sophomore guard James Miller interjected: “He just wanted to dunk.”
Both laughed, then Harry continued: “I was really reading their defense, seeing how they weren’t paying attention to me, so I was like, alright, I’m gonna take it every time.”
That type of play brings his team’s energy up, and the Titans turn to him as their captain in any situation.
It became more apparent when he was out, and Urbana (10-4) significantly pared its deficit. The Hawks were able to penetrate the paint with greater frequency and drew multiple fouls, getting in the bonus just over four minutes into the second half.
They stopped turning the ball over and began forcing tougher Tuscarora shots that weren’t falling.
But when Harry returned, the contest reached an equilibrium.
“We couldn’t guard him,” Urbana coach Dave Crawmer said. “Him coming back in the fourth quarter really changed the momentum.”
The Titans kept their lead to two possessions for much of the quarter before briefly pulling ahead by 12 on Miller’s corner 3-pointer with 2 minutes, 21 seconds left. Yet, the Hawks immediately responded with a 10-0 run to bring the contest back within two points.
Miller sealed the contest with a layup and a pair of free throws. The first of those foul shots bounced off the rim twice before falling through, letting him continue the one-and-one to send Tuscarora up by four.
“That was stressful, just praying it went in,” Miller said.
He finished with 17 points, 10 of which came in the fourth quarter. Senior forward Andrew Kabiritsi added eight of his 10 points in the second half to keep the Titans afloat.
Urbana senior forward Jude Huseby kept his squad in the contest, working down low to pot six layups and six free throws in the second half. He finished with 22 points and 14 rebounds for the double-double. Freshman forward Aaron Shoffner also had 17 points, while junior guard Kaden Swing scored eight points.
But the slow start doomed the Hawks, and their first-half deficit was ultimately too much to overcome.
“We came out flat, and they took it right to us, and you’ve got to give them a lot of credit. They played well, and they put us on our heels right from the start,” Crawmer said. “We really struggled to guard them and stay in front of them. That was the worst we’ve guarded all year by a mile.”
