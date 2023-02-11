WALKERSVILLE – As he flipped at the far end of the Walkersville High pool to start the final 25 yards, Urbana’s Sam Lee could barely kick his legs.
Whether it was nerves, fatigue or a combination of both, the sophomore felt weaker than usual as the anchor leg for the Hawks’ boys 400-yard freestyle relay squad. But he saw Oakdale’s Luke Mitchell to his left a quarter-length back but charging.
So, Lee pushed through, maintaining just enough pace to barely stay in front of Mitchell. And as he hit the wall and looked up at the scoreboard, the times flashed: Lee had edged out Mitchell by five-hundredths of a second, and in turn clinched Urbana’s second straight Frederick County swimming championship.
“I could barely even swim, but I knew I had my guys with me,” Lee said. “They all brought me up, and I had all this energy built up even though I was so nervous going in because all the pressure was on me, but with the team’s spirit, I felt re-energized.”
The Hawks won 153-146 over the Bears, and minutes later, their girls team pulled off an even closer victory. Despite Oakdale’s girls claiming the 400-yard freestyle relay, Urbana held on for a 130-129 win to also repeat as county champions Saturday.
The pair of victories meant Hawks boys coach Meghan Giron and girls coach Jessica Raborg took their celebratory clothed dive in the pool again, cheered on by their swimmers.
“It felt better this year,” Raborg said.
That’s because of how close the meet turned out, and Urbana turned in nearly ideal performances in every event. The Hawks won 10 of the 22 swimming events and finished top three in eight others, clinching a pair of records.
The first came in the opening event, the boys 200-yard medley relay, ultimately won by Oakdale in a record-setting 1:38.17. But the second came in the girls 200-yard freestyle relay, the team completing the swim in 1:41.47.
“We held the record last year, so we knew we could do it going into it,” sophomore Emily Thornett, who swam the final leg of that relay, said.
Thornett herself won three other events, first as part of the girls 200-yard medley relay squad (1:50.97) and individually in the girls 200-yard IM (2:13.24) and 100-yard backstroke (58.19).
The latter event came at a critical juncture late in the meet, with the Hawks and Bears within a point of each other in the team standings.
“The points were so close at that point, we knew we had to do something big there, and it was either, we go 1-2 or lose the meet,” Thornett said.
She and teammate Julia Fondersmith did just that, putting Urbana narrowly in front for good. Fondersmith earlier won the girls 100-yard butterfly in 58.43.
The Hawks’ other individual winners were Daniel Miner in the boys 50-yard freestyle (23.00), Anya Smariga in the girls 50-yard freestyle (25.40) and Collin Gibson in the boys 100-yard breaststroke (1:00.66). The boys team also claimed the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:32.99.
“We were very nervous the entire time, it was back and forth,” Giron said. “They never fail to impress us and surprise us. … If these kids want it, they’ll go for it.”
While the Hawks claimed the overall prize, Thomas Johnson senior Kyle Bumgardner continued to pile up the individual accolades. Already the owner of two individual and two relay records, Bumgardner took down both of the oldest records in the book Saturday.
First, he tied Yuri Suguiyama’s mark in the boys 200-yard freestyle with a 1:43.17, last set in 2000. More daunting was the boys 500-yard freestyle, a mark also set by Suguiyama in 2000.
Bumgardner kept good pace throughout and closed strong to break the 23-year-old record with a 4:37.73, three-quarters of a second clear of Suguiyama’s time. The crowd erupted in the loudest cheers all day once the final time popped up on the scoreboard.
“Around the 150 mark, I flipped, and as I broke out of the water, I took a breath and saw the board and said, ‘This is doable,’” Bumgardner said. “It really means a lot. I’ve been eyeing those records for a long time, and knowing what Yuri has accomplished, it really meant a lot to me that I could take down those records.”
The remaining records came from Linganore junior Peyton Orlando, who narrowly claimed the girls 200-yard freestyle mark by four-hundredths of a second with a 1:54.99 before smashing the girls 100-yard freestyle record by nearly 2 seconds with a 51.97.
Oakdale won four additional events, two by junior Ethan Hunter: the boys 200-yard IM (1:57.20) and the boys 100-yard butterfly (52.84). Senior Lucas Mitchell claimed the boys 100-yard backstroke with a time of 53.40, while the Bears girls won the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:45.49.
Linganore’s boys and girls teams each followed Urbana and Oakdale, coming in third with 65 and 84 points, respectively. In addition to Orlando, junior Jordan Grab took home the Lancers’ other individual win in the boys 100-yard freestyle (48.74).
Tuscarora freshman Riley Reen won the girls 500-yard freestyle in 5:10.13, and Middletown senior Heidi Tomlin claimed the girls 100-yard breaststroke in 1:08.53 to round out the champions.
