Frederick County Swimming Championships
Urbana swimmers cheer for their teammates during the 400-yard relay event at the conclusion of the Frederick County Public Schools swimming championships. The Hawks won both the boys and girls team championships.

 Staff photo by Graham Cullen

WALKERSVILLE – As he flipped at the far end of the Walkersville High pool to start the final 25 yards, Urbana’s Sam Lee could barely kick his legs.

Whether it was nerves, fatigue or a combination of both, the sophomore felt weaker than usual as the anchor leg for the Hawks’ boys 400-yard freestyle relay squad. But he saw Oakdale’s Luke Mitchell to his left a quarter-length back but charging.

Urbana's Emily Thornett won the girls 100-yard backstroke event during the Frederick County swimming championships Saturday at Walkersville High School.
Urbana's Julia Fondersmith won the girls 100-yard butterfly event of the Frederick County Public Schools swimming championships, held Saturday at Walkersville High School.
Gov. Thomas Johnson’s Kyle Bumgardner competes in the 500-yard freestyle event during the Frederick County Public Schools swimming championships Saturday at Walkersville High School. Bumgardner won the event, breaking the county record for the fastest time, which had stood for 23 years.
Linganore’s Peyton Orlando won the girls 100 yard freestyle event during the Frederick County Swimming Championships Saturday at Walkersville High School.
Linganore’s Jordan Grab won the boys 100 yard freestyle event during the Frederick County Swimming Championships Saturday at Walkersville High School.

