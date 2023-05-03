Urbana Churchill Baseball
Buy Now

Urbana’s Tristan Vetter slides into home plate as Churchill’s Luke Bookoff loses the ball at Urbana High School on Wednesday. The Hawks defeated the Bulldogs 13-6.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

URBANA — It seemed like Urbana baseball would get to go home early Wednesday, up by 11 with two outs in the top of the fifth. The Hawks would have appreciated it given the chilly and windy conditions.

Yet the game continued longer than Urbana wanted, as a spate of errors brought several Churchill runners home. Still, the Hawks finished off a 13-6 home victory over the Bulldogs with plenty of breathing room as the team was in top form the first four innings.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription