URBANA — It seemed like Urbana baseball would get to go home early Wednesday, up by 11 with two outs in the top of the fifth. The Hawks would have appreciated it given the chilly and windy conditions.
Yet the game continued longer than Urbana wanted, as a spate of errors brought several Churchill runners home. Still, the Hawks finished off a 13-6 home victory over the Bulldogs with plenty of breathing room as the team was in top form the first four innings.
But Hawks coach Mike Frownfelter harped on those mistakes to his players after the game, as they seemed to coast once the score got lopsided.
“We’ve been playing really well defensively. We’ve been pitching well, we’ve been scoring runs, and we were doing well [the first four innings], playing a solid game,” he said. “And you can totally tell once we got up big, we lost that focus.”
While those lapses didn’t cost Urbana since it built such a big lead, the team knows it has little margin for error in the coming weeks as the playoffs approach. Churchill (9-6) is a strong state foe in Class 4A, and the Hawks made the Bulldogs look pedestrian those first four innings.
But a good team like Churchill can rally, as it started to do in the late innings Wednesday. And an even better one can turn the result around on Urbana come playoff time.
“We have to put the team away, and they’re a good team. They can come back,” Frownfelter said. “Because we’re up 12-1, the game isn’t over.”
Fortunately for the Hawks, they built up that big lead to give them more than enough of a buffer.
They were buoyed by a four-run first and a seven-run third, as they shelled the Bulldogs starter before a run of relievers lost control. All four of those initial runs came with two outs, first on Connor Roussel’s two-RBI double and then on Tristan Vetter’s two-RBI single.
“That really got the momentum going, and once we get the momentum going, that’s what we feed off of,” Roussel said. “Once that’s going, it’s hard to beat us.”
It continued into the third, when Urbana (15-2) put the game seemingly out of reach by plating seven. The team never got anything more than a single, and by the end of the frame, multiple runs came home on walks and a sacrifice fly.
That was more than plenty for right-hander Eli DeRossi-Cytron, who mowed down batters like usual. He went five innings and fanned six, surrendering four hits and four runs (one earned), with most of that coming after the errors in the fifth.
Roussel then came in to shut the door in the final two frames.
“Going behind Eli is a hard task to follow, but I just threw strikes and trusted my defense behind me,” he said.
That defense did falter at times, but the Hawks had enough of a cushion that it didn’t matter.
But the sloppy ending to the contest was a stark reminder of how few mistakes they can afford when they get into a one-and-done playoff contest.
“Every game now is important, and that’s why I was not very happy with this game,” Frownfelter said.
