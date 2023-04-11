For as ruthless as it can be, Urbana boys lacrosse often gets off to slow starts.
The Hawks’ attack takes time to build; once it’s unleashed, it’s almost unstoppable. That’s something the team has tried to rectify as it smooths the edges off one of the county’s most complete squads.
They had no such trouble Tuesday.
Urbana rattled off 11 first-half goals, scoring on nearly every possession in the opening 24 minutes, en route to an easy 13-2 win over host Oakdale.
“Just play fast,” Hawks coach Gavin Donahue said. “We picked out some good matchups we thought we had on our side, started moving the ball really well in the first half, playing selfless lacrosse on the offensive end and taking not the first shot but the best shot.”
Urbana (5-1) executed that to perfection, moving with brutal efficiency and often sneaking players in behind the Bears defense before it got set. Gavin McKay had several such looks in the opening minutes, scoring the Hawks’ first four goals.
Soon, he was joined by TJ Harne — who finished three sharp-angle looks en route to a four-goal evening — Dylan Lange, Hunter Bryant and Jayden Sharper. Lange and Bryant each scored twice on wicked shots to cap long possessions.
McKay and Harne credited this improved attack with their work in practices against Urbana’s smothering pressure.
“In practice, having a good defense makes your offense better,” Harne said.
That was apparent at the other end of the field, as Oakdale struggled to break through the Hawks’ back line. They swarmed to attackers, with no ball carrier ever having more than a couple inches of space to operate.
Urbana forced a multitude of turnovers, meaning it commanded possession despite getting dominated at the faceoff X by the Bears’ Rory Blanchard.
“We want to make it chaotic for them on that side of the field and not let them feel comfortable at any point in time,” Donahue said. “And throughout all four quarters, they never felt comfortable on that side of the ball.”
But Oakdale turned up the heat too in the second half. And the Hawks’ blazing first-half attack withered down the stretch.
That’s not for lack of trying. They fired 12 shots at Bears goalie Avery Linthicum, who swallowed up 10 of them en route to a 16-save night.
Oakdale (2-4) changed up its defensive look to a zone at the behest of its defensive captains, who wanted to try something new and spotted a potential Urbana weakness. It’s a look the team had practiced for no more than 10 minutes all season entering Tuesday, coach Dale Kowatch said.
“That 10 minutes paid off tonight for sure,” he said.
And it means the Hawks will have to adjust moving forward.
They hadn’t seen a zone look all season, and the Bears ultimately played them even in a low-scoring second half, with goals by Shaun Wright and Asher Payne.
“Coach has been saying every game, wait for the zone, wait for the zone, wait for the zone,” McKay said. “And finally it came, and we just have to work on that.”
That wrinkle ultimately didn’t harm Urbana, which had an insurmountable 11-goal first-half outburst.
It was an unusually quick start for the Hawks, more used to seeing their attack build steam as the game progresses. But they are figuring out their approach, with Tuesday’s dominant start being their best showcase yet.
McKay credited that to the team chemistry, which has been increasing throughout the season. And Urbana hopes that continues with its newfound early energy.
“We’re trying to figure out ways to [start quicker], whether it be music or hyping each other up,” McKay said. “It’s just figuring out what works for us.”
