URBANA — On March 3, Urbana junior Paige White’s basketball season came to a crushing end when a Severna Park center somehow sank a 40-foot 3-pointer in the final seconds of the state quarterfinals.
But just hours after that tough loss in her own gym, White returned to Urbana for lacrosse practice.
“The next morning I was right back at it,” she said.
While White was an undeniable contributor in basketball, she shared the court with several older players who led the way. But in lacrosse, she’s one of Urbana’s top offensive weapons.
White has ranked among Frederick County’s top scorers all season, and she had a game-high seven points — five goals and two assists — in Urbana’s 23-0 win over Northwest in the Class 4A West Region II semifinals on Friday.
Now, less than three months after her basketball team looked to go far in the playoffs, White plays for a lacrosse team hoping to do that very thing.
Urbana (11-2) heads to the regional final, where it will host Quince Orchard — a 17-2 winner over Clarksburg. That game figures to be more challenging than Friday’s, which continued a recent trend of lopsided wins for the Hawks.
After losing to Linganore on April 18, Urbana has won five straight by a combined score of 99-14, but coach Tom DeMaio wasn’t worried about his team’s ability to handle a close game.
“I feel like when we finally get to that competitive game, which will certainly be Monday, we’re going to be ready,” he said. “And I couldn’t imagine we’re not looking forward to it.”
White wasted little time helping the Hawks take command against Northwest, scoring just nine seconds into the game.
By halftime, she already had three goals and one assist. While the Jaguars were overmatched, White has shown an ability to score against some of Urbana’s tougher opponents.
“She’s our catalyst,” DeMaio said. “When she’s on, we’re on. All the girls look to her for her offensive leadership.”
DeMaio referred to White as a sharpshooter, and that’s a skill that she began working on years ago. As a third grader, she possessed a strong sidearm shot, but that method’s days were numbered.
“Once I got over to club lacrosse, my coach didn’t really love my sidearm shot too much,” she said. “So then I went over to a couple other shooting coaches, figured out how to shoot more overhand than sidearm, and I feel like that just kind of helped improve my accuracy and strength.”
While White has been Urbana’s top scorer, she’s also taken steps to pass for an offense that possesses many other weapons, including Sydney DeMaio.
“She’s learned how to really play the game in a few different ways this year and became a good passer at times,” Tom DeMaio said. “I think her game’s really evolved.”
Sydney DeMaio had two goals and two assists. Josie Hines had two goals and one assist. Colby Johnson and Cameron Johnson each had two goals. Riley Zaluski and Cora Betten each had one goal and one assist.
