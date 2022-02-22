Playing for the Central Maryland Conference title in a packed college gym on Tuesday, Urbana’s girls basketball team dealt with some nerves.
And after falling behind early to Catoctin, the Hawks broke out a seldom-used 3-2 zone in hopes of getting some much-needed stops.
These were just the kind of challenges the undefeated Hawks wanted to help steel themselves for the upcoming playoffs, where they hope to make a deep run.
But Urbana was also forced to deal with an unwelcome challenge — trying to win a competitive game after unexpectedly losing a key player.
Junior sharpshooter Hannah Miles left Tuesday’s CMC championship game for good after hurting her right knee with 5 minutes, 21 seconds left in the first quarter, when the Cougars were in the process of building an early eight-point lead.
But getting production from Miles’ replacement, Paige White, and typically strong outings from Alanna White, Bri Shuttlewood, Carmen Kweti and Cassidy Irish, the Hawks (21-0) steadily built a lead that swelled to 19 points and beat the Cougars 55-45.
This was Urbana’s first CMC crown since 2016, when it beat Frederick in the inaugural conference title game. With her right knee wrapped, Miles joined her teammates after the game to pose with the CMC plaque.
“As soon as the buzzer went off, everyone was celebrating,” said Tate, who used hard drives to the hoop to finish with a team-high 14 points along with six rebounds. “It was definitely a grind for a win, but it was good.”
As for losing Miles, Tate said the Hawks kept up their intensity, figuring that’s what Miles would’ve wanted.
“We saw her go down, we’re like, ‘We’re doing this for her,’” said Urbana point guard Bri Shuttlewood, who finished with 12 points. “She’s a really big part of our team.”
Miles, who was coming off a 23-point game against Frederick on Friday, had two points when she went down on Tuesday. Her status for Urbana’s first game in the Class 4A regional playoffs, scheduled for March 1, is uncertain.
“The trainer just said we’ll get ice on it, we’ll let it do its thing tonight and then we’ll take a look in the morning and see what we’ve got,” Hawks coach Joe Blaser said. “Nothing but thoughts and prayers for her, but she’s tough.”
While the loss of a player like Miles was significant, Urbana has thrived all year because of its tenacious defense and well-balanced offense. And the Hawks also have ready reserves like White, who entered the game as Miles was helped off the court, with Cougars (19-2) coach Amy Entwistle walking out to greet the hurt player before she reached the sidelines.
“I can’t say enough about Catoctin. We knew it was going to be a battle,” Blaser said. “But Paige White stepped up and came off the bench for us. I mean, that’s just kind of who she’s been all year, just continuing to grow and develop.”
White finished with five points and five rebounds. When the Hawks were attempting to claw back from an early deficit, she hit a big 3-pointer with about two seconds left in the first quarter, narrowing Catoctin’s lead to 15-13.
The Hawks outscored the Cougars 17-8 in the second quarter to take a seven-point lead into halftime. Their turnaround hinged on many things, including limiting Catoctin’s transition opportunities and bolstering their defense by switching from man-to-man to a zone.
“A 3-2 zone, something we’ve been toying with a little bit here towards the end of the season,” Blaser said. “We’ve got some length to us, so we know that’s something that could be good to us, and again, all credit to [the Cougars], they forced us into it. We were struggling getting stops in the half court.”
The zone made it difficult for Catoctin to get scoring opportunities inside the paint, and the Cougars often ended up settling for jumpers.
“We lost a little bit of the aggressiveness in transition, and then when they snapped back in a zone, we needed to attack, we needed to penetrate and kick. And again, I thought we were a little bit too tentative,” Entwistle said. “But bottom line, I am so proud of my girls, they fought tooth and nail. They are gritty.”
Like the Hawks, the Cougars wanted to face a tough opponent to help prepare for what they hope will be a deep postseason run.
“I told the girls, had we not played this game, we would’ve been looking to scrimmage a team so we wouldn’t go from [Feb. 17 to March 1] without a game,” she said. “But you’re not going to find a better team than what we’re going to face tonight.”
As usual, the Hawks had numerous players contribute. Kweti was a force in the paint on both ends, finishing with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Irish had eight points and five rebounds. And aside from scoring, Tate helped guard Catoctin standout Emma Wivell when the Hawks used their man-to-man defense.
Emily Williams led Catoctin with a game-high 18 points, and Taylor Smith scored seven.
