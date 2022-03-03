CLARKSBURG — An unbeaten record. County champs. Hungry for its program’s first state.
All those things described Urbana’s girls basketball team heading into Thursday night’s regional championship game.
But all those things also happened to describe the Hawks’ opponent, Clarksburg of Montgomery County.
No doubt, it was a showdown, one the Hawks had to play on the road because the Coyotes won a coin flip to determine which of these powers got the region’s top seed, giving it home-court advantage should the undefeated teams meet.
Urbana only trailed by four at halftime, but Clarksburg gradually extended its lead by dominating on the boards, playing tight defense — especially on Alanna Tate, who played for the Coyotes as a freshman — and getting another productive game out of University of Maryland-bound junior Riley Nelson.
Nelson’s turnaround jumper with 52 seconds left all but ended Urbana’s comeback bid by restoring Clarksburg’s lead to 10 points, and the Coyotes went on to beat the Hawks 54-43 in the Class 4A West Region II final.
No doubt, the Hawks (22-1) were disappointed to see the end of a postseason run they hoped would be a deep one. Nonetheless, Urbana players like Tate turned to their fans in the final minute and clapped, trying to generate more loud cheers in a season full of them.
“Just because we lost doesn’t mean we have to act all mopey about it,” Tate said. “We have to be happy and blessed that we’re able to play this game of basketball because honestly, in my life, if I didn’t have it, I don’t know what I’d do.”
Tate started her high school basketball career at Clarksburg, and Coyotes coach Sissy Natoli gave her a hug instead of the customary handshake during pregame introductions.
And it didn’t take long to see that Clarksburg’s defense focused on containing Tate. Trinity Turner guarded Tate for a large portion of the game, and the Hawks junior usually had numerous players hounding her whenever she tried to drive.
“It was definitely a personal game for me and for them, I’m sure,” said Tate, who had nine points and nine rebounds. “One of the girls was face-guarding me a lot of the game. There was definitely a lot of pressure.”
Of course, Urbana had plenty of other threats, even though they were playing without sharpshooter Hannah Miles, who was sidelined with a knee injury suffered in Urbana’s win over Catoctin in the Central Maryland Conference championship game. Senior Carmen Kweti has been a force in the paint, Bri Shuttlewood can nail 3-pointers and score on drives, and Cassidy Irish was coming off a 20-point performance in Urbana’s win over Quince Orchard.
But Clarksburg’s defense often disrupted the Hawks, making it tough for them to get good looks at the hoop at times.
“They had really good ball pressure,” said Shuttlewood, who had 11 points and four rebounds. “But I think we handled it a little bit better towards the end.”
The Coyotes also were physical in the paint, although Kweti — who finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds — expects nothing less in her line of work.
“As a big, you have to be physical, that’s one of the parts that comes with it,” she said. “You have to be strong, you have to take up the fight and play as hard as you can.”
Kweti started out guarding Nelson, who finished with a game-high 17 points but got off to a slow start when many of her long jumpers didn’t fall.
After many of their misses, Clarksburg got second, third and sometimes fourth shots because of offensive rebounds from players like Athina Nkangnia.
“I thought our half-court defense was really good tonight. I thought we made them take a lot of tough shots,” Hawks coach Joe Blaser said. “I thought the backboards hurt us a little bit, and I thought they did a good job of taking us out of our offense a little bit and making things tough on us there.”
Taking a 37-29 lead into the fourth quarter, Clarksburg held the Hawks to two points — which came early on a Kweti jumper — during the first 4 minutes, 40 seconds of the period.
The Coyotes led by as many as 14, but the Hawks trimmed the lead to eight when Kweti hit a free throw with 1:09 left.
Blaser gave praise for how his team kept battling. While such a trait didn’t produce a state title, it’s evidence of the unity that helped make the Hawks such a force.
“I’ll always remember this team,” Tate said. “These people are my family, and that’s one thing that is irreplaceable.”
Shuttlewood said off-the-court moments loomed just as large, if not larger, than what happened on the court.
After Shuttlewood finished her interview, nearby Hawks senior Paige Shaver wanted to say something about the team.
“I know I don’t really do that much on the court,” said Shaver, whose four-rebound performance on Thursday suggested otherwise. “I’m so proud of this team, and they’re just like a family to me.”
While seniors like her, Kweti, Irish (who had five rebounds), Paige White (nine points) and Reagan McMahon will move on, underclassmen like Tate, Shuttlewood and Miles will return.
“We fell short this game, and that’s OK, things like that happen,” said Kweti, who has committed to play at Adelphi University in New York. “You just have to keep pushing, and I’ll be back to see my girls next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.