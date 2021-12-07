MIDDLETOWN — Like any girls basketball team, Urbana figures it will have hot and cold shooting nights.
So, the Hawks plan to focus on a more reliable weapon — tight team defense, where they strive to play as a unit in hopes of disrupting opponents.
“We emphasize a lot of ball pressure, and then being there for each other to pick up if we do get beat,” said Urbana coach Joe Blaser, adding his team isn’t looking to gamble or force things when guarding opponents. “We believe if we do our jobs, that’s when the turnovers will come.”
They came in droves shortly after the Hawks took the court on Tuesday.
Forcing 13 turnovers in the first quarter to fuel a 21-2 game-opening run, Urbana rolled to a 49-32 win over Middletown in the season opener for both teams.
Middletown’s first turnover came when a five-second violation was called on a ball-handler, and its final one came when alert Urbana junior Bri Shuttlewood swiped the ball in mid-dribble.
The opening quarter also included steals by Alanna Tate (one of hers came on an intercepted inbounds pass), Carmen Kweti and Hannah Miles. Kweti’s led to a fast break bucket for Tate that gave the Hawks a 17-2 lead.
“We weren’t ready. I feel like we kind of had that deer in headlights kind of look in the first quarter,” Knights coach Kara Nelson said. “It’s early, so we have a lot of pieces to try to continue to bring and pull together.”
Riley Nelson, who later left the game for good after getting a gash in her head, prevented the Knights from getting shut out in the first quarter when she hit a putback at the 5:04 mark.
After its dominant first quarter, Urbana enjoyed a comfortable lead the rest of the night. That was no invitation for defenders to slack off, though.
In the second half, Miles and Kweti hit the floor on different occasions to turn loose balls into Urbana possessions, Miles took a charge and Cassidy Irish forced a jump ball to thwart a Middletown fast break.
“We definitely play with a different edge, a different dog, I guess,” Tate said.
Tate, a junior, is relatively new to Urbana’s program. After transferring from Clarksburg, this will be her first real season with the Hawks — she did play during the belated, abbreviated season held during the winter of 2021.
She finished with a game-high 14 points, including two on a nifty reverse layup late in the third quarter, although her passes to teammates were also noticeable.
“It’s definitely helping each other out,” she said. “Say I see someone else open, I pass them the ball, rather than getting points, I get an assist. It’s always just back and forth, keeping everyone else involved.”
Shuttlewood, who had 11 points, takes the same approach, befitting for someone who is the team’s starting point guard.
“It’s a lot of responsibility, being able to keep your team together, but I think I’m handling it well,” she said.
Irish had nine points, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that banked in at the end of the second quarter.
Rachel Lloyd led Middletown with seven points.
As for Riley Nelson’s injury, Kara Nelson said, “I guess she got hit with an elbow. She was bleeding. She had a nice gash on her head, so we’ll see if she needs stitches.”
