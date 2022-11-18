URBANA – When cornerback Karron Watties scooped a loose football and ran into the end zone untouched, he made sure to take a look up at the scoreboard in front of him.
The margin: his Urbana Hawks by 23. The time: 7.2 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
“Picking up that fumble, running to the end zone, looking at the scoreboard after, all my teammates coming to congratulate me, I knew it was over,” Watties said.
The ensuing extra point capped a 30-6 home win for Urbana over Perry Hall in a Class 4A-3A quarterfinal Friday night, one in which the Hawks weren’t perfect but used timely defensive plays like the one from Watties to pull away from the Gators.
It also marked a milestone for the program, which fell in this round last year and advanced to the state semifinals for the first time since 2012. The significance of the victory weighed on Urbana coach Brad Wilson, who has spent the past six seasons attempting to pull the once-contending team out of a pit of mediocrity.
Wilson paused as he looked out at his players, jubilantly making the long walk across the field and up the hill to the locker room, where celebratory hot chocolate waited.
“To see these kids excited, the community excited, coaches, the school, the student body, that’s rewarding enough,” Wilson then said. “But hey, we’re not done yet.”
And that’s thanks to the Hawks’ revamped defense, which has been a force all season under coordinator Gregg Frazier, who is in his first year at Urbana.
It’s what lifted them over Perry Hall, sporting three quarterbacks and an option-style attack. Frazier prepared his unit well for those unusual looks, and Urbana’s defense only became more stout as the game progressed and it warmed up in the frigid conditions.
The Hawks (11-1) ultimately forced three turnovers, seven sacks and allowed just 115 yards of offense. The Gators’ only touchdown came after an interception early in the third quarter set them up at the 5-yard line. Otherwise, they made little forward progress.
“We knew who was their go-to carry person," Watties said. "We knew who they were going to throw the ball to. We predicted it all before they snapped the ball. And as soon as they came out with something new, we adjusted."
That kept the game in Urbana’s favor in the second half, with the team’s offense sputtering a bit following first-half touchdowns from Yannick Siewe (31-yard reception from Keegan Johnson) and Sidney Joseph (2-yard run).
The Hawks held up Perry Hall, which didn’t have a first down in the second half until partway through the fourth quarter. That drive ultimately stalled as senior defensive lineman Jahan Gasemy recorded a sack on third-and-long.
Then, the Gators (8-4) tried a double reverse on fourth down, and it immediately went awry.
They fumbled the second pitch, and the ball tumbled back to the Urbana 17-yard-line, where Gasemy gave chase. He knocked over his man, scooped it up and ran it back for the insurance touchdown his team sought.
“It didn’t feel real at all,” Gasemy said. “Our juice was through the roof. We had so much energy throughout the game, but also after that play, we were just alive.”
It put to rest any doubt that the Hawks were moving on, and Watties’ own fumble return touchdown a few minutes later capped the contest. He could look up at the scoreboard and revel in the victory with his teammates, one they’ve eyed for years.
“We’re still playing,” Wilson said.
Two to go! Good luck!
