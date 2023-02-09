WALKERSVILLE — Gabe Silver felt good about his forward double somersault, springing high off the board and completing his rotations before splashing into the pool below. When he poked his head above the water, he heard the announcer call out his score: a six bingo, meaning all five judges gave him a six.
Results like that have become common for the Urbana freshman as the diving season has progressed, and he easily took the Frederick County boys title Thursday night at Walkersville High with a 170.10. Silver was joined on the top of the podium by Middletown’s Charlotte Claney, who repeated as the girls champion with a 183.75.
But three months ago, Silver hadn’t stepped on a diving board in competitive action.
“This is my first year diving, I started brand new,” Silver said.
He’s been a gymnast for seven years but wanted to try out for a sport that Urbana offered.
Though raw, Silver quickly found his gymnastics training translated relatively well to the mid-air flips divers have to perform. Yet he quickly found the give of the diving board to greatly differ from that of the pure strength needed to propel oneself in gymnastics.
“The flipping part of diving definitely came from gymnastics, but the hurdle itself … definitely isn’t gymnastics,” Silver said. “Gymnastics teaches you how to be powerful and how to really push down with your legs. But with diving, you really have to ride the board up and down. That’s how you get height.”
He’s become more comfortable throughout the season, now finding himself better able to control the board.
It showed Thursday, as his final score cleared his closest competitor — Hawks teammate Daniel Wang, who finished with a 138.10 — by 32 points. Middletown’s Jason Koster placed third with a 133.35.
While this was all new for Silver, the Knights’ Claney found herself in familiar territory.
The sophomore returned to victory for the second straight season thanks in part to a run of high-scoring and more technically challenging dives that gave her an edge. The night’s biggest cheer came on Claney’s inward dive pike, which produced the event’s highest score from the judges, including an eight.
“It’s my most reliable dive. I know I can always get up and do it really well,” she said.
Even with that, Claney has sought to work on more difficult dives throughout the season. That starts with improved hurdles and getting more height, which allows her more time to pull off more maneuvers in the air.
Case in point: Claney had been inconsistent with her back 1½ somersault with a half twist as she worked on it for much of the year, but felt confident with her results Thursday.
“I’ve been working all year long on my dives, and I’ve really been trying to improve a lot of them to get harder dives in and make my score better and perfect everything,” Claney said. “I felt happy with how I did.”
It helped her get past Oakdale’s Molly Thompson, who finished second with a 178.20. Walkersville’s Natalie Lertora came in third with a 163.65.
RESULTS: Boys – Gabe Silver (Urbana): 170.10; Daniel Wang (Urbana): 138.10; Jason Koster (Middletown): 133.35; Andy Kahwajy (Linganore): 118.85; Mark Whiteley (Middletown): 112.45; Ben Robyns (Oakdale): 93.55. Girls – Charlotte Claney (Middletown): 183.75; Molly Thompson (Oakdale): 178.20; Natalie Lertora (Walkersville): 163.65; Annabella Mariott (TJ): 159.15; Abigail Coblish (Oakdale): 156.45; Addyson Danforth (Oakdale): 146.95; Georgia Good (Oakdale): 129.65; Rebecca Radonovich (Urbana): 128.30; Alivea Apshago (Frederick): 128.25; Lennah Bailey (TJ): 118.00; Carley Hearne (Urbana): 117.55.
