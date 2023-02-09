WALKERSVILLE — Gabe Silver felt good about his forward double somersault, springing high off the board and completing his rotations before splashing into the pool below. When he poked his head above the water, he heard the announcer call out his score: a six bingo, meaning all five judges gave him a six.

Results like that have become common for the Urbana freshman as the diving season has progressed, and he easily took the Frederick County boys title Thursday night at Walkersville High with a 170.10. Silver was joined on the top of the podium by Middletown’s Charlotte Claney, who repeated as the girls champion with a 183.75.

