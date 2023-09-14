MIDDLETOWN – The fourth quarter Urbana football played on Thursday would’ve went much differently if it had happened two weeks ago.
The Hawks were disjointed in their opener, exposed by a better Middletown (Delaware) team that put the hammer down in the contest’s final 12 minutes. But against a geographically closer Middletown Knights squad, Urbana stayed calm despite entering the fourth trailing by 10 and without points on the board.
No matter for the offense, which promptly scored on the first play of the period — a 5-yard pass from quarterback Tanner Rupinta to wideout Brelon Williams — before engineering a three-play, 80-yard drive that ended in Rupinta’s winning 2-yard plunge.
No matter for the defense, either, which halted two Middletown drives in Urbana territory to ice a 13-10 Hawks road victory.
“Today was one of those gut-check, max-effort games, and I couldn’t be more proud,” Urbana head coach Dean Swink said.
It’s one of those that shows the Hawks’ growth since the start of the season, perhaps Swink’s biggest emphasis for an inexperienced yet talented team. This was the first close contest they’ve had this year, and they didn’t fold, a critical step forward.
The contest ended with a fourth-and-5 stand at Urbana’s 35 and the Knights trying to at least get in field-goal range. Middletown receiver Clinton Lee streaked down the sideline, where two Hawks hovered on top of him, and quarterback Griffin Sheridan’s pass fell incomplete.
The Knights (0-3) drove into Urbana territory with a big fourth-down conversion on the previous series, but the Hawks (2-1) came up with two of their four sacks on the night to squash that threat.
“That’s borderline what we did last year,” Urbana senior linebacker Mikey Shea said. “Our defense is violent, aggressive.”
It held serve and allowed just two Middletown scoring drives, both of which began in Hawks territory. The Knights got on the board with Gabe Cottrell’s 38-yard field goal right before halftime and extended their lead midway through the third quarter on quarterback Britt Poffenbarger’s 3-yard touchdown run following a long fourth-down completion.
Poffenbarger didn’t play Middletown’s final possession, as he got rolled up on during a sack and was getting his ankle checked by the trainer. But Knights coach Collin Delauter said there was little swelling, and he’s optimistic Poffenbarger could return next week.
Poffenbarger threw for 94 yards and also hauled in an interception on defense. Sheridan led the Knights with 31 rushing yards, and Lee caught four passes for 53 yards.
It was another tough loss for Middletown, which played its third straight quality opponent but showed some signs of improvement.
“The three things we need to focus on is our intensity, our effort and our focus, and our intensity and effort was there tonight, but our focus lacked,” Delauter said. “When we get that third thing down, we’re gonna be clicking. But man, it’s tough losing one like that.”
The focus issues were most prevalent in the secondary in the fourth quarter, when the Hawks exploited some mismatched coverages to begin airing it out.
Rupinta began marching them down the field after Poffenbarger’s touchdown, and Urbana chunked off six passes to get to the 2-yard-line. After the team’s second sideline infraction negated Rupinta’s rushing score, the Hawks found the end zone three plays later with the pass to Williams.
Then came the next drive, a 45- and 33-yard completion setting up Rupinta’s winning sneak. It’s the kind of resiliency Urbana has developed over the season’s first three weeks.
“We just want to push the ball and kill people,” Rupinta said. “The first quarter was a little slow … but then we got it going.”
Rupinta finished with 204 all-purpose yards, while Clayton Forsythe led the Hawks with three catches for 71 yards. Cornerback Amine Saidi also had an interception.
They were part of a complete effort by Urbana, one that showed the team’s grit and growth since the start of the season. The fourth quarter, in particular, is the most encouraging sign of progress for Swink.
“Earlier in the year, we probably would’ve hung our heads, and they would’ve scored again and the offense would’ve continued to struggle,” Swink said. “And everybody just upped their games today.”
