URBANA — Looking to bounce back from a tough loss to North Hagerstown, Urbana’s volleyball team would’ve probably been motivated for Thursday’s match no matter who it played.
But facing Oakdale, a fellow Frederick County power, just made the Hawks even more driven.
Summing up the scenario succinctly, Urbana senior Tatiana Johnson said, “This is kind of like the point where your season goes one way or the other.”
If that’s the case, the Hawks appear to be heading in the right direction.
Using strong serving and passing, steadily strong defense from Penelope Hiepler and timely kills from players like Johnson to frequently prevail in long rallies, Urbana put together a 25-20, 25-20, 25-18 win over the Bears in front of a raucous crowd.
While Urbana (3-2) is hoping to do big things this season, it entered Thursday’s match with a .500 record after falling to the Hubs on Tuesday. Few things could’ve provided them with more of a boost than beating a strong team like Oakdale.
“This was a big win for us,” Hawks coach Jerry Burge said. “They’re a very well-coached team, they’re very disciplined, and they’re really smart in what they do, and you really have to be on your toes because their coaches really prepare their teams well.”
The first set was still up for grabs — Urbana led 20-18 — when an Oakdale serve began one of the night’s many long rallies.
After watching the Bears prolong the rally by getting to a ball that seemed destined to fall out of bounds near the front right side, Johnson used a tip to drop the ball to an open spot on Oakdale’s side of the court.
Johnson’s a fan of such rallies.
“I love those, they’re so much fun,” she said. “Especially when you win one of those long rallies, which I think we did a couple more times than they did, that’s such a momentum boost, and volleyball’s all momentum.”
After delivering another kill, this one via spike, Johnson strung together three straight service points to end the set. The Hawks managed to stage such timely runs throughout the match.
“We knew coming in they were a good team, and we feel like we’re a good team,” Oakdale coach Jim Dorsch said. “Coming in, we said it’s going to be a serve and serve-receive match.
“We served pretty well, but we couldn’t receive their serves, and that was the difference in the match,” he said. “They would get two or three runs of five or six points off of our receive, and you can’t win when that happens.”
Hiepler contributed to such runs. She has a knack for keeping balls from hitting the floor, whether on serves or during rallies. She finished with 18 digs.
“Penelope is something of the unsung hero because she’s steady, she does so much for us, that you just expect it,” Burge said. “Without her, we would struggle. We have defensive players otherwise, but she’s just really steady back there.”
She’s been doing such things for years, although she’s strived to improve.
“[I’m] definitely reading the ball more, being louder on the court, it really helps everyone out, just knowing where everyone’s supposed to be,” she said.
Hiepler was also one of many who came up with big serves for the Hawks — she finished with two aces.
Johnson had three aces to go along with yet another double-double, 10 kills and 12 digs. Claudia Perez had an ace along with eight kills and five digs. Sofia Rodriguez also had some big kills.
“I thought we did a really good job serving them tough and then passing well,” Burge said. “There’s something called the serve and pass in a game, and we won that tonight, I think, and that’s what helped us a lot.”
Granted, Urbana had to work hard for many of its points on Thursday, with Oakdale players like libero Gabby Barth finding ways to get to well-hit balls.
Barth finished with 19 digs, three aces and even one kill.
“She’s an amazing libero, she just covers all kinds of court,” Dorsch said. “She’s a great leader out there, she’s pretty aggressive.”
Lefty Elise Smith had five kills, six digs and four blocks for the Bears (3-2). Molly Stevenson and Bailey Wolski each had four kills.
