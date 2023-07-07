Two Frederick County baseball players recently took the mound in game action at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Such an honor is usually reserved for MLB players, but the pair — Urbana left-hander Keegan Johnson and Brunswick right-hander Oliver Ellison — were instead playing in the prestigious Brooks Robinson High School Senior All-Star Game on June 25. Johnson and Ellison helped the North team win 5-3.
Johnson, a Ball State commit, started the game and threw two hitless innings with four strikeouts, earning the win. He also received the North’s Most Outstanding Pitcher honor.
“It was an awesome achievement for Keegan, a way to finish his senior year and his high school career,” Hawks coach Mike Frownfelter said. “Between what he did pitching and offensively, there’s not too many other players from Urbana High School — I can think of Trey Lipscomb and Brendan Yagesh — but Keegan Johnson is right up there as the three that have accomplished the most in terms of what they did in their careers at Urbana.”
Johnson was unavailable for comment.
Frownfelter helped coach the North team, 26 years after playing in the game as a Frederick High graduate. He said the experience was a full circle moment for him, made better by getting to bring his 9-year-old son, Cole, along as the bat boy.
“Playing in it, that’s something that you want to do as a senior,” Frownfelter said. “You look forward to doing it, and you get selected, and then after coaching for 18 seasons and then finally getting recognized by your peers showing what you’ve accomplished as a coach, it meant a lot to me.”
Ellison relieved Johnson and also tossed two innings, fanning three and allowing one run.
The Coastal Carolina commit and Seattle Mariners fan toed the same rubber that his favorite team’s pitchers did just hours prior, which he said was surreal. Moreover, Ellison got to send off this chapter of his baseball career with his friends, something he said proved special.
“It was really cool because we all played baseball together through the summer, and then for our last high school baseball experience, we all got to play together at Camden Yards,” Ellison said. “It kind of felt like a backyard pickup game, to be honest. We were all just having fun.”
