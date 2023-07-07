Two Frederick County baseball players recently took the mound in game action at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Such an honor is usually reserved for MLB players, but the pair — Urbana left-hander Keegan Johnson and Brunswick right-hander Oliver Ellison — were instead playing in the prestigious Brooks Robinson High School Senior All-Star Game on June 25. Johnson and Ellison helped the North team win 5-3.

