URBANA — As a shy freshman, Kevin Li saw the crowd of people gathered for tennis tryouts inside the gymnasium at Urbana High School and nearly turned around and went home.
But a nagging feeling stopped him.
“The last two years, I had played on the [United States Tennis Association] junior circuit and had been by myself. There is no companionship, no camaraderie with USTA’s,” he said. “I thought to myself, it’s time to play for a team.”
Four years later, Li, one of the best boys singles players in the history of high school tennis in Frederick County, considers it one of the best decisions he has ever made.
“My teammates have helped me to grow, as a person and as a leader,” the two-time county champion and one-time regional champion said. “I am kind of sad I am moving on.”
On Friday, the singles portion of Li’s career at Urbana came to an end with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Middletown’s Tyler James. The three games lost by Li were the first any player had taken from him this season.
Li had harbored the notion of trying to complete the regular season in the county without dropping a game. But that was quickly dispelled when James took the first game of their match.
“He came out swinging,” said Li, who won 40 of his 44 matches played in high school and qualified for the state tournament twice, including his freshman season when he won a first-round match at states. “He’s a good player.”
On Saturday morning, Li is headed to Ocean City with friends to spend time celebrating their high school graduations. That means he will miss the Frederick County Public Schools tennis championships on Monday and Tuesday and the chance to win a third boys singles title in as many tries.
It’s a choice facing every senior tennis player at the 10 public high schools in the county: Compete with your teammates in the county tournament or enjoy some post-graduation fun at the beach.
“I usually guard my words, but I am wondering if I should on this,” Urbana coach Jon Walton said. “I don’t know if the decisions that were made were in the best interest of seniors who had already lost a season, to dump both draws in a spot where the vast majority of high school seniors are at Senior Week.”
Walton said the schedule could have been tweaked in various ways over the course of the season to accommodate the seniors that wished to partake in both the county tennis tournament and Senior Week, such as playing matches on weekends and lifting restrictions on the number of matches that can be played during a week.
“Those people making those calls have been doing that job for 30 years in some cases and often don’t work in the schools,” he said. “Like I said, I am trying to be diplomatic. I think it could have been done a little bit different ideally.”
Middletown tennis coach Patrick Barber said he hated that seniors were forced to choose between the county tournament and going to the beach.
The Knights have six seniors in the regular lineup that will miss the county tournament to attend senior week, including their top girls singles player, Ella Troxell, and their top boys doubles team of Aidan Bliss and Anantharkrishnan Nair, which had not lost a match this season until Friday.
Some of the players had financial commitments with places they had reserved at the beach, and they either could not or were unwilling to get out of those to play in the county tournament.
“It was hard to feel like we are leaving our team,” Troxell said. “... We had to choose between two good things.”
For Li, he said the difficult decision came down to spending time with friends.
“This past year, I have barely seen my friends,” he said. “I think I saw my friends for the first time like two months ago. I thought it was time to relax, and have some fun with them.”
Li will play in the regional tournament, which is scheduled to begin Thursday. He will leave Ocean City on Wednesday and then play a regional mixed-doubles match Thursday morning with Claire Kim, the No. 2 singles player for Urbana.
There was nothing stopping Li from playing in the No. 1 singles tournament at regionals for another chance at qualifying for states. But he felt he would not be adequately prepared for singles since he was spending the preceding days at the beach.
“If I played singles, I would constantly be thinking about training while I am on the beach, which I don’t want to do,” he said. “I just want to have fun and go out together with my friends for a few nights.”
Boys Tennis
Urbana 4, Middletown 1
Singles — Li (U) def. James, 6-2, 6-1; Lowery (U) def. Gio. Rossi, 6-0, 6-1. Doubles — Ahuja-Harish (U) def. Bliss-Nair, 6-2, 6-2; Joshi-Senzer (U) def. Schneider-Miller, 6-0, 6-1; Hauser-Gia. Rossi (M) def. Kurian-Kota, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (11-9).
Girls Tennis
Urbana 4, Middletown 1
Singles — Tambat (U) def. Troxell, 6-1, 6-0; Kim (U) def. Kaminski, 6-1, 6-1. Doubles — Fox-Cowperthwaite (M) def. Croghan-Nielsen, 4-6, 7-6 (9-7), 10-6; Rawal-Patel (U) def. Yeatman-Butler, 7-6 (7-2), 7-5; Broder-Hyde (U) def. Page-Godbold, 6-0, 6-1.
