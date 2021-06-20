Urbana’s Claire Kim and Kevin Li captured the Class 3A state mixed doubles title, beating Huntingtown’s Brody White and Bella White 7-6 (4), 6-2 in the championship match at the Wilde Lake Tennis Center in Columbia on Saturday.
This is the first time a Frederick County doubles team has won a state crown, and the victory helped Urbana win the Class 3A team title. The Hawks had 58 points, and second-place C. Milton Wright finished with 51.
In other state championship matches involving Frederick County players, the Urbana boys doubles team of Javin Ahuja and Rahul Harish lost to Reservoir’s Joshua Cai and Yari Armand 4-6, 6-2, 1-0 (9), and Brunswick’s Class 1A girls doubles team of Madison Schawyer and Cassidy Rhodes lost to Perryville’s Gwen Alberding and Aaliyah Rodiguez 7-5, 6-1.
Brunswick placed fifth in the team standings with 28 points. Pikesville placed first with 58.
