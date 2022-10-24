Central Maryland Conference champion Urbana, Walkersville and Frederick earned top seeds for the MPSSAA regional field hockey playoffs, which begin with Thursday’s quarterfinal round, with the higher seeds hosting at times to be determined.
The regional semifinals will be played on Halloween at the sites of the higher seeds at times to be determined, and the regional finals will follow Nov. 2 in the same format.
The state field hockey quarterfinals are scheduled for Nov. 4-5, and the state semifinals will be played Nov. 9-10.
The state field hockey finals are slated for Nov. 12 at Stevenson University in Owings Mills.
Top-seeded Urbana has a bye in the quarterfinals and will host No. 4 seed Seneca Valley on Oct. 31.
Top-seeded Frederick has a bye through the regional quarterfinals and semifinals.
The Cadets will host the winner of next Monday’s regional semifinal between No. 2 seed Tuscarora and No. 3 seed Thomas Johnson on Nov. 2 in a regional final.
Top-seeded Walkersville, No. 2 seed Middletown, No. 3 seed Linganore and No. 4 seed Oakdale all have byes in Thursday’s regional quarterfinals.
The Lions will play Oakdale, and the Knights will face Linganore in semifinals on Halloween.
The winner of those games will meet in the regional final on Nov. 2.
Second-seeded Catoctin and third-seeded Brunswick have byes in the quarterfinals.
The Cougars will host the Railroaders in a semifinal on Oct. 31.
The winner of that game will advance to meet No. 1 seed Francis Scott Key in a regional final Nov. 2.
