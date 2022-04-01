URBANA — Still in the early stages of her first varsity softball season, sophomore Carleigh Magers was batting in Urbana’s No. 5 spot on Friday.
That meant she joined proven varsity hitters Delaney Reefe and Cici Bullock in the heart of the Hawks’ batting order, and both of those veterans — among several others — repeatedly delivered hits before each of Magers' at-bats.
Asked about batting in such a situation, Magers said, “I’ve just got to keep it going.”
But by doing so, she actually brought Urbana’s productive offensive performance to a sudden stop.
With her team leading by seven in the bottom of the fifth, Magers ended the game via the 10-run rule by blasting a three-home run over the left-center field fence to put an exclamation mark on Urbana’s 14-4 win over visiting Oakdale.
At first, Magers didn’t realize her homer, the first of her varsity career and her third extra base hit of the day, was a walkoff.
“When I got to home plate and they said it was the end of the game, I was like, ‘What?” she said.
It was a fitting end to a day that saw the Hawks bash eight extra-base hits. Three came from Reefe, whose two-run homer in the first didn’t appear to be tagged as well as the laser-like double she bounced off the left-field fence in the fourth inning.
And Magers had a pair of doubles before her game-ending homer, which came after she drove a foul ball over the left-field fence earlier in that at-bat.
“They had a long-ball day, we had a short-ball day,” said Oakdale coach Danelle Locke, whose young team took a 2-0 lead in the first and got runners on base every inning. “It was a pretty good day, they just had a better hitting day.”
Urbana finished with 16 hits. And Hawks coach Frank Husson wasn’t just pleased with the homers and other deep drives. He liked how his hitters shortened their swings on two-strike counts, allowing them to get opposite-field hits.
Urbana (2-2) hasn’t always been so prolific at the plate, hitting in spurts this season.
“We have the ability to hit the ball, we haven’t always shown it,” Husson said. “They’re maturing as a team, so I’m expecting as the year progresses, I hope we see more hitting like this.”
Reefe, who went 4-for-4 with four RBIs, thought Urbana batters benefited by being confident when they’re at the plate, where they will likely fail more often than they succeed.
“I think what we do best is just go up there wanting the ball,” she said, “and making the pitcher pitch to us, and wanting just to see that ball fly.”
It started flying right away, with Urbana’s Charlotte Wilson leading off the bottom of the first with a double to left field to start a four-run rally, which was highlighted by Reefe’s two-run homer to left-center.
“She’s hitting some balls really hard,” Husson said of Reefe, a University of Maryland commit. “And getting the timely hits, I think it really picks the team up when they see her hitting the ball like that, they all get their confidence going. They were all just feeding off each other today.”
Magers also came up big. She doubled and scored in that first-inning rally and contributed an RBI double in Urbana’s two-run second.
“She swung a big bat last year. Just because of numbers, I had her down on JV,” said Husson, who gladly plugged her into his varsity lineup this year. “She hits the ball hard.”
Magers, who switched from baseball to softball when she was 10, focuses on having quick hands so she can drive the ball down the line or hit a line drive
“She’s a crazy-good athlete, and I’ve seen so much improvement with her,” Reefe said.
And as Husson pointed out, it helps Magers and every other hitter when Urbana’s lineup hits like it did on Friday.
Eight different Hawks had at least one hit. Delainey Quartucci, the winning pitcher who bats behind Magers, doubled. Wilson had two hits, including a bunt single, while Bullock and Caitlyn Crotty each had two hits. Maggie Hummer singled and scored on Reefe’s single to start Urbana’s four-run rally in the fifth.
Urbana’s biggest mission so far has been pitching, since the Hawks lost ace Spencer Rupinta to graduation. While both are inexperienced in the circle, Reefe and Quartucci have been making strides.
Husson praised Quartucci’s outing on Friday, and he said her ball-to-strike ratio has been fantastic.
Oakdale took a 2-0 lead in the first when Frostburg-bound senior Gracie Nelson led off with a triple and scored on Brooke Pellas’ double to left-center. Janelle Bremmer later drove in Pellas with a single.
Bremmer had three hits, while Nelson had two for a Bears team that has just two seniors and two juniors.
