GERMANTOWN — Feeling a jolt of energy after she pounded a kill, Urbana volleyball player Claudia Perez clenched both fists in celebration.
She did this more than once after making such plays on Wednesday.
“It’s such a rush. It just feels llke you’re on top of the world, and the team’s cheering you on,” she said. “Everybody worked for that one point, and it just feels so good.”
Likewise, the championship plaque the Hawks posed with after the match made them feel pretty darned good, and it was a product of collaboration.
Powering their way to wins in the first two sets and fending off host Northwest’s valiant comeback bid, the Hawks won their third regional title by beating the Jaguars 25-16, 25-17, 20-25, 25-23 in the Class 4A West Region II championship match.
“It feels very nice to pull that one off,” Perez said. “We just had a lot of energy at the end. Even though we dropped the third set, we just went back to the basics, just playing the volleyball we knew. We just fought back.”
Urbana (17-4) advances to the state quarterfinals, where it will face a yet-to-be-determined opponent on Friday or Saturday.
The is the Hawks’ third region crown, with the last one coming in 2018. That year, Urbana advanced to the state championship match, where it lost to this very same Northwest program. In fact, the white state championship banner from that season — when the Jaguars won their fourth straight state crown — hung on the gym wall near Urbana’s bench.
But the Jaguars have lost most of the big names that powered that team. The Hawks had a holdover from that game, Tatiana Johnson. But rather than focus on revenge, she just set out to help make sure Urbana played the brand of volleyball that got it this far in hopes of knocking off a Northwest team that dropped just one match (to Sherwood) all season.
And while Johnson enjoyed a typically stellar match, finishing with 15 kills, 12 assists and two aces (including one late in the fourth set to give her team some momentum), the senior correctly pointed out that the Hawks got plays from a slew of different players throughout the match.
“I think it was a team effort,” Johnson said. “Everyone on the court was contributing to the fight.”
Libero Penelope Hiepler was getting to pretty much every ball in her general vicinity, and then some. Towering Reagan McMahon was either getting blocks or forcing potentially menacing hitters like Maria Flippova to alter swings.
“She’s big, so she gets in people’s way,” Hawks coach Jerry Burge said. “And it makes them think about where they have to put the ball, and sometimes that means they hit the ball out. And that was really, really good for us.”
Meanwhile, Johnson, Sofia Rodriguez (when she wasn’t doling out assists), Perez, Claire Thompson and Logan Burge were producing timely kills.
This approach helped the Hawks start off the match with a 14-2 run en route to claiming the first two sets.
Of course, Northwest wasn’t going to go down that easily.
“They definitely fought hard,” Johnson said. “They made us fight for it, they made us earn it.”
The Hawks even had to withstand a pressure-packed fourth set. After once again getting plays from the likes of Johnson, Burge, Thompson and Perez, among others, they prevailed when a Northwest player went into the net on match point.
After dropping the third set, the Hawks had to revert to their attacking ways, refusing to back off if that approach happened to occasionally cost them points.
“We showed some maturity by settling down. We gave away a game, but we settled down and we pulled it out and we won,” Jerry Burge said. “I can’t say enough about how strong mentally this team can be. When they’re firing on all cylinders, it’s just so much fun to watch.”
Rodriguez had 27 assists and eight kills. Hiepler had 10 digs and two aces. Thompson and Perez each had eight kills. Perez had eight digs, and Thompson had five digs.
Class 3A West Region I final
North Hagerstown 3, Oakdale 0
The Bears (13-4) saw their season come to an end.
Scores: 25-11, 25-13, 25-16. Oakdale leaders: Elise Smith, 15 kllls, 6 digs; Maggie Cole, 3 kills, 1 block; Bailey Wolski, 3 kills, 1 block; Gabby Barth, 15 digs; Ryan O'Neal, 18 assists, 1 block.
