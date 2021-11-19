DUNDALK — Earlier this season, junior Keegan Johnson was used primarily as a kicker by Urbana’s football team.
His main sport was baseball, after all. The left-handed pitcher had already committed to play that sport at Division I Ball State.
But the left arm Johnson uses to get batters out ended up tossing plenty of touchdown passes for the Hawks this fall.
“I love playing quarterback, too,” he said. “They gave me the opportunity, and I embraced it.”
That mindset could sum up Johnson’s entire team. As the postseason approached, Urbana began finding and benefiting from opportunities to turn what looked like a lackluster season into a promising one.
And the Hawks seemed destined to continue their late-season surge in Friday’s Class 4A-3A state quarterfinals game, using a pair of long Johnson touchdown passes to take a 15-point lead into the fourth quarter against unbeaten Dundalk. But the Owls stormed back into the game and got the go-ahead touchdown on receiver Marcus Nicholson’s 48-yard catch-and-run with 3 minutes, 21 seconds left as Dundalk pulled out a 20-15 comeback win.
Urbana’s shot at knocking off the Baltimore County team pretty much came to an end with 1:22 left. That’s when Johnson, who moved around to buy some extra time against Dundalk’s aggressive pass rush, got hit as he threw what turned out to be an incompletion on a fourth-and-6 from Dundalk’s 24.
“I was trying to look to the corner into the back of the end zone, but it never came open,” said Johnson, who completed 11 of 21 passes for 203 yards. “And I got hit when I went to throw it.”
After a scoreless first half, in which Johnson was continually forced to rush throws by Dundalk pass rushers, the quarterback put the Hawks in front with a pair of touchdown passes in the third quarter. The first one went to Ezekiel Avit, who caught the ball near Dundalk’s 40 and stepped out of a tackle around the 27 to complete a 69-yard scoring play at the 11:11 mark.
A little less than five minutes later, Johnson fired a pass to Riley Smith, who caught the ball in the middle of the field near Dundalk’s 42 and sped into the end zone to give the Hawks a 15-0 lead.
In the first half, the Hawks contained Dundalk’s run-heavy offense, led by running back Jordan Fiorenza and dual-threat quarterback Calvin Stokes. Hawks like David Avit and Pepper Loun were making big tackles to disrupt Owls drives.
But Dundalk began moving the ball better in the fourth quarter. After Stokes scored on a 2-yard run and Fiorenza did the same on a 13-yard dash with 6:37 left, the Owls narrowed Urbana’s lead to 15-14.
“They converted on some third and fourth downs that were huge that kept their drives alive,” Hawks coach Brad Wilson said. “But, hey, they’re 11-0 for a reason. Hey, we gave it our best. They just made one more play than we did.”
The biggest one came from Nicholson, who caught a short pass on the left side and sped the rest of the way for a 48-yard score.
The Hawks finish with 5-7 record.
“Toward the start of the season, our team came out strong and then we just went flat a little bit,” Johnson said. “But we finished strong, so I’m proud of all these guys out here.”
