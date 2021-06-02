THURMONT — Urbana softball player Delaney Reefe has the same first name as a teammate, so to avoid confusion, the Hawks call her Doc, a nickname inspired by her initials, D.R.
But Reefe recently began going by yet another term — pitcher.
The sophomore shortstop-catcher made her high school pitching debut on May 27, getting a complete game, shutout victory by performing a job she hadn’t done extensively since rec ball. And Reefe returned to the pitcher’s circle for the second time on Wednesday, throwing the final three innings to help the Hawks beat Catoctin 11-4 for their 11th straight win.
“She is phenomenal catcher, a fantastic shortstop and, as she likes to say, she dabbles in the pitching circle,” Urbana coach Frank Husson said. “If I had more pitchers that dabbled like that, I’d be a really happy coach.”
Reefe’s bat threatened to overshadow anything else she did on Wednesday. She bashed a solo homer that cleared the left-field fence with ease, knocking some leaves off a tree behind the fence in the process, and tripled.
Nonetheless, she once again showed she’s a viable option as a pitcher by combining with Urbana’s two seniors, starter Spencer Rupinta and reliever Sydney Clark, for the win. And Reefe’s ability to pitch could prove invaluable during the upcoming playoffs, with the Hawks (11-1) expected to get the No. 1 seed in the Class 4A West region, according to Husson.
“I’ve got a couple seniors that are going to be gone for senior week, the first week of playoffs, so I wanted to get both of my seniors a little bit of circle time,” Husson said of Wednesday’s game. “And I wanted to get Delaney a little bit of time in the circle to get ready for playoffs, and I thought she did a really good job in the three innings that she was out here.”
Reefe had to battle in the fifth, giving up two runs on a hit and two walks before stranding a runner at second. She also gave up a run in the sixth when Penn State-bound senior Courtney Eyler, who is making a comeback from ACL surgery, doubled and eventually scored.
But Reefe bounced back by pitching a scoreless seventh, and she said maintaining a good mindset is the most crucial element to being a pitcher.
“It’s really tough,” she said. “When you’re struggling, you’ve got to stay up, stay positive and have fun.”
In her start against Tuscarora six days earlier, Reefe struck out 12 and issued no walks.
“That was exciting. I honestly didn’t expect it because I hadn’t pitched in so long,” she said. “I used to pitch in rec ball, and as I got older, I started to love catching a lot more, and it was just kind of like a side job. I still kept it up on the side, but not very often. So it’s just kind of fun to get out there and explore.”
Starting Wednesday’s game at shortstop, Reefe walked and scored in a two-run first inning, tripled and scored in a two-run fourth, hit a solo homer in the sixth and reached on an error that plated a run in the four-run seventh.
The homer was Reefe’s second in a week. Being a longtime softball player who also is a member of the Heartbreakers U18 Gold team, Reefe typically knows what pitch she wants and pounces when she gets it.
“It was first pitch. I was just ready to attack it,” she said. “I love the feeling when it comes off the bat and you just know.”
Urbana produced throughout its lineup — No. 9 batter Charlotte Wilson singled and had an RBI groundout. Olivia Perera had three hits, including a two-run single. Like Reefe, Wilson and Perera are sophomores still in their first season of varsity softball.
In fact, with just two seniors and one junior, Urbana has leaned heavily on its seven sophomores and two freshmen.
For the most part, Urbana was sound defensively, too. Left fielder Maggie Hummer robbed Paige Smith of a hit in the fourth, racing to her right and reaching out about as far as she could with her glove hand to make a running catch.
“We didn’t get the breaks today,” said Catoctin coach Jessica Valentine, whose team dropped to 3-7. “[Catoctin pitcher Raegan Miller] got them out on their front foot, and then they just found a hole. It happens some days.”
Eyler, who served as the designated player and wore a brace on her right knee, showed she’s still an offensive threat while bouncing back from ACL surgery. The senior hit a solo homer to left field in the fourth inning, then doubled and scored on Smith’s double in the sixth.
“She’s working back. She’s not quite there, but she’s working hard,” said Valentine, who hasn’t had Eyler play in the field yet this season. “She’s cleared to, but no point in risking it right now. She’s taking ground balls in practice.”
The home run was Eyler’s second this season.
“If somebody’s going to hit a home run off of us, there’s nobody else I’d rather see do that,” Husson said. “For her to fight back from the knee injury and make it back to play this year, it’s good to see her out here on the playing field.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.