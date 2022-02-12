WALKERSVILLE — Members of Urbana's boys and girls teams began chanting, "In the pool, in the pool."
Hawks head coach Jessica Raborg and assistant coach Meghan Giron then jumped into Walkersville High School's pool with their clothes on.
This happened after Saturday's Frederick County Public Schools Swimming and Diving Championships, where Urbana swept the boys and girls team titles for the first time in school history.
"They told us if we won, they wanted us to jump in the pool," Raborg said. "We weren't expecting our boys to bring home the win, but they did, so we had no choice."
While Urbana's girls went unbeaten during the regular season and cruised to a 174-98 win over second-place Linganore for its first county team title since 2012, the Hawks boys were trying to fend off perennial power Oakdale, which handed them their only regular-season loss.
The Hawks held a nine-point lead over the Bears heading into the final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay, and Oakdale had the fastest seed time. But Thomas Johnson won the race in record time, one of 12 county marks set on Saturday, and Urbana's fourth-place finish would've been good enough to secure the boys team title anyway.
Beating second-place Oakdale 114-107, the Hawks captured their second county team crown, with the first one coming in 2007.
"We were all doing the math in our heads," Urbana senior Matteo Torres said. "In our hearts we knew we were going to get it, but it was really nerve-wracking."
Torres did his part. He won the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard freestyle, which was all-the-more challenging because he wasn't in the fast heat, and teamed up with Logan Curtis, Samuel Lee and Daniel Miner to win the 200-yard medley relay.
But in a tight meet like Saturday's, any swimmer who earned points played a vital role.
"It was definitely a team effort," Raborg said. "Our boys could not have done it if they did not all bring it."
In fact, Urbana sophomore Daniel Wang was hoisted into the air by teammates after the meet, a reward for his yeoman's effort.
Wang made his first contribution at Thursday's diving meet, where he placed fourth to earn five points. A longtime swimmer, he decided to try diving for the first time this season.
"I saw people doing it, I thought it looked really cool," he said. "I did better than I thought I would."
And with Oakdale uncomfortably close as he competed in the meet's penultimate event, the 100-yard breaststroke, Wang shaved a few seconds off his time to place fourth. Then, he summoned the energy to swim the first leg of the 400-yard freestyle relay just minutes later, helping the Hawks get another crucial fourth-place finish.
"It was pure adrenaline," he said.
Urbana got second-place finishes from Lee (200-yard IM and 100-yard breaststroke), Miner (100-yard freestyle and 50-yard freestyle) and its 200-yard freestyle relay team of William Landon, Lee, Miner and Torres.
Urbana's girls were once a dynasty, winning five straight county meet crowns from 2008 to 2012, long before this crop of swimmers came along and Raborg, a Montgomery County native in her sixth year of coaching, arrived. Saturday's title was their first since those days.
"It's been awhile, building up the program, getting them to where they are," said Raborg, adding that the Hawks got plenty of second-, third-, fourth- and fifth-place finishes in addition to their six wins.
One of those seconds came from sophomore Julia Fondersmith in the 200-yard IM. Fondersmith and Tuscarora's Sophia Routzahn, who won, both broke the county record in the race with times of 2 minutes, 5.76 seconds and 2:05.74, respectively.
"The girl I was swimming next to, she's super-duper fast, too," said Fondersmith, who tried to start fast in the butterfly. "In the breaststroke she put it on, she went so fast. At the end of the race, I don't think I've ever been that tired."
Nonetheless, Fondersmith had enough left to later win the 100-yard butterfly and join forces with Emily Thornett, Anya Smariga and Yiqing Wang to set a meet record in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:41.62.
Thornett, a freshman, won the 200-yard freestyle and swam on the winning 200-yard medley relay team with Anna Liu, Fondersmith and Delaney Sargeant.
"It's not one of my best events," Thornett said of the 200 free. "But I just kind of let go today, and it was a lot of fun. I just kind of relaxed and let the excitement kind of take over the nervousness, and I think that really helped."
Liu won the 100-yard freestyle and was on the winning 400-yard freestyle relay team with Yiqing Wang, Sophia Carliss and Smariga.
TJ junior Kyle Bumgardner was involved in four county meet records on Saturday. He set meet marks en route to winning the 200-yard IM (1:53.74) and 100-yard breaststroke (57.64).
Bumgardner, Jay Parente, Garrett Frank and Matteo Rojas set a pair of meet records when they won the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:18.01) and the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:31.61).
So, while TJ didn't successfully defend its boys team title, the Patriots still enjoyed a stellar day.
"We knew we had the potential to get a lot of records," said Bumgardner, who swam the fourth leg on both record-setting relay teams. "The relays were probably the highlights because it was just so energetic in here, the four of us ... we all were just so hyped."
Aside from her 200 IM record, Routzahn had county record-setting wins in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:04.49) and in the 100-yard freestyle (53.69). The latter, which broke her own mark, came in the first leg of the 400-yard freestyle relay (county records can only be set the first legs of relays).
Frederick's Benjamin Schattenberg set county records with his wins in the 50-yard freestyle (21.83) and 100-yard backstroke (51.54).
Linganore's Peyton Orlando set a county record with her win in the 50-yard freestyle (24.24), and she also won the 100-yard backstroke.
Linganore's boys got wins from Brendan Hanlon (200-yard freestyle) and Jordan Grab (500-yard freestyle), and Frederick's Rachael Bostian won the girls 500-yard freestyle.
