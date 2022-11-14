POTOMAC — At first, it seemed Urbana volleyball couldn’t handle Churchill’s big servers, who had the Hawks scrambling in a lopsided first set.
So, between frames, Urbana coach Jerry Burge gave his team the message it needed. After all, the Hawks had just faced and beat a heavy-hitting Sherwood squad to get to this point.
“Calm down, settle down, breathe and see the server,” he said. “We’ve faced two teams now that serve so darn well. And finally we settled down, and when we run our middles, we win.”
So, that’s exactly what his team did.
Urbana played the next three sets with increased energy and sharpness, fending off each pushback by the Bulldogs. And after four sets in hostile territory, the Hawks celebrated a 13-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-21 road win in the Class 4A semifinals.
They advanced to their second state championship game, where they will face Arundel, and are seeking their first title after falling in the 2018 final.
“One more game. One more that we have to push every single point. One more game that we have to push our defense, our setting, our hitting,” senior setter Sofia Rodriguez said.
She finished off Churchill’s last-ditch rally with an emphatic swing, one the Bulldogs (16-2) could not handle as their dig attempt hit the ceiling and crashed to the floor.
Rodriguez also loaded up two other kills in the fourth set, one that gave Urbana an early lead and another in the decisive run that helped force match point.
“When I saw it so high, I was like, I’m going to give it my all. I’m going to finish this,” Rodriguez said of her final kill.
Her efforts capped a contest that saw stark improvement from the Hawks (16-1) at each position, with the team playing one of its most complete matches in the final three sets. Urbana hung tough in back-and-forth battles with Churchill, and pulled ahead late to deny the home team any further momentum.
The Hawks rattled off the final five points of the third set, helped by Simone Assasie and finished by Claire Thompson (11 digs, eight kills, an ace), to knock back a charging Bulldogs squad. In the second set, Logan Burge (nine kills, two blocks) broke a late tie with a kill, followed by an ace from Charis Burge.
Kaelynn Burge also had 22 assists, four digs and an ace, while Julia Gustafson had 25 digs and an ace.
“This is what I’ve been saying. My team is good at every position, and we were able to execute, and I’m very happy about it,” Jerry Burge said.
That happened after a between-sets meeting calmed Urbana down following a rough start.
The Hawks’ response lifted them into the state final, where they have one piece of unfinished business.
“It’s not over yet,” Burge said.
