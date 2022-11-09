URBANA — The Urbana volleyball team was in cruise control against Clarksburg after two strong sets that showed why it’s the county’s best team.
But in the third set, something changed.
URBANA — The Urbana volleyball team was in cruise control against Clarksburg after two strong sets that showed why it’s the county’s best team.
But in the third set, something changed.
The Hawks committed multiple center-line and service violations. Miscommunication let a bevy of balls drop between players. And several attempted kills either sailed into the net or out of bounds.
It resulted in a rare set loss for Urbana — just the team’s sixth of the year — and blunted the sterling start. Though the Hawks recovered in the fourth set to win the Class 4A West Region II final Wednesday night, 25-14, 25-13, 18-25, 25-19, and advance to states for the third straight season, they know they need to not let up at any point if they want to continue their deep run.
“They’re going to have to fight and play aggressive every single point,” Urbana coach Jerry Burge said. “That’s going to be a huge thing for them.”
It wasn’t an issue early in the match, as the Hawks (14-1) stuck to their gameplan and rattled off five runs of at least four points in the first two sets to bury the Coyotes.
But Clarksburg, fighting to keep its season alive, took a 10-2 lead at the start of the third set. The team played with greater urgency, laying out to save any ball that was remotely close to hitting the ground.
Urbana, meanwhile, got complacent, making several unforced errors and mental mistakes that put it further behind.
“You’re not going to win a game just like that. We thought we had it in the bag, like we were just going to win it automatically,” freshman setter Charis Burge said. “It just opened our eyes to the fact that we actually need to keep playing.”
And after dropping that frame, Urbana snapped back into focus for the fourth set.
Though it wasn’t nearly as dominant as their first two sets, the Hawks opened an 11-4 advantage and held their margin between five and seven points the rest of the way, clinching a 25-19 victory on a Clarksburg center-line violation.
“I told them that they gave [Clarksburg] some confidence and that they were going to come out and do it again. We had to take that confidence away really quickly, and they did that,” Jerry Burge said.
Charis Burge, who finished with 12 assists, five kills and one block, helped get Urbana back on track early in the frame. She unloaded a thunderous kill from the right side to put the Hawks in front for good and later went up for a critical block to keep them ahead.
Urbana also got three big kills from senior setter Sofia Rodriguez during a pair of decisive runs that gave her team a comfortable lead. She finished with 14 assists, nine digs and seven kills. Senior libero Julia Gustafson also had 20 digs and an ace.
“We don’t like to lose. So between sets, we recognized the fact that we didn’t play well,” Charis Burge said. “We took that into consideration, we owned up to it and we played well.”
It was enough to vault the Hawks back to a regional title, though one that was closer than they would have liked.
The mistakes they made in the third set ultimately didn’t cost them, but any similar slip-ups in the coming matches could be more costly. It’s something Urbana knows it will have to address as it tries to get out of the state quarterfinal after falling just shy each of the past two seasons.
“We need to make sure we don’t leave anything to chance and we get wins really quickly,” Jerry Burge said.
