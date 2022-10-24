URBANA — When Urbana volleyball faces a quality opponent like Williamsport, it is prepared to dig deep and win extended points.
The higher level of play means fewer errors and fewer balls dropping to the floor, something the Hawks haven’t always seen in the regular season.
“What I love about playing these types of games is … the rallies are much longer, and they’re going to be right there with you,” Urbana coach Jerry Burge said. “So it helps us mentally stay tough throughout the whole match.”
The Hawks showed their fortitude at home Monday against the Wildcats, never folding even when those long rallies didn’t go their way. But more often than not, Urbana found itself on the winning end of those points, staying tough to put away Williamsport in three sets, 25-21, 25-19, 25-17.
One of those rallies came as the Hawks (11-1) looked to cap the first set on a 5-1 run.
As a Wildcat kill looked sure to fall in after nearly 30 seconds of action, Urbana outside hitter Claire Thompson dove for a pancake, one of her 11 digs on the day. The senior’s teammates then kept the play going and, moments later, set her up for the clinching kill.
The match ended on a similarly extended point, as junior Kaelynn Burge rushed to corral a long pass and bump it over before going up for a block to seal the third set and the victory.
“They are not going to go away and get pushed around easily ever,” Jerry Burge said of the Wildcats. “I was really proud of how my team was able to withstand their offense and their ability to dig a lot of balls and still come out and win.”
Part of that was due to defensive specialist and reserve libero Natalia Johnson. She doesn’t see the court as often with senior Julia Gustafson (team-leading 25 digs) commanding action in the back, but Johnson helped keep rallies going in the second and third sets that let the Hawks pull away.
In the second set, she first dove to dig a pointed spike, which kept alive the rally that later ended in a Williamsport error. That was the third point in a row for Urbana, which broke a 12-12 tie partway through that set and remained ahead to win the frame.
Then, in the third set, Johnson served an ace and dove for another dig on consecutive points, the latter extending the play to set up a Charis Burge block. It was part of a decisive seven-point run that gave the Hawks an insurmountable advantage.
“She hasn’t played a whole lot for us this year, but she really stepped up and played outstanding today.. She dug a lot of balls we needed her to dig and made some key passes,” Jerry Burge said of Johnson. “It’s good to see her fight and get on the court because her volleyball IQ is very high.”
Now, Johnson and her team have more experience staying with a quality opponent like the Wildcats.
Urbana held its own on those long rallies, and as the playoffs approach, it gives the team more confidence to win more of those points.
“It feels really good. We know we can beat teams like this,” Johnson said.
STATS: Charis Burge had 14 assists, seven digs, six kills and two blocks for Urbana. Sofia Rodriguez registered 13 assists, 11 digs and seven kills. Thompson also had nine kills and an ace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.