Rose Bubakar blocked a shot, swat-starting a possession that she capped off by nailing a straightaway 3-pointer.
On the other end of the court, Taniya Penn craftily carved a narrow path toward the hoop for a layup, prompting a spectator to thrust both hands in the air as he yelled, “Good drive! Beauty!”
Both are high school seniors — Bubakar at Frederick High and Penn at Tuscarora — and skilled basketball players, so seeing them do such things wasn’t unusual.
But the backdrop for their highlights differed considerably from their high school games.
Bubakar and Penn were playing on a court that had a few fallen leaves and, for a brief moment, a scampering squirrel on its surface.
And reserves seated on the sidelines used hands to shield their eyes from the sun as they watched the action.
Bubakar and Penn were playing Wednesday in a COVID-19 2020 Fall Ball League girls basketball game on an outdoor court at Carrollton Park in Frederick. The league has given Frederick County high school- and middle school-aged players a chance to play hoops after having limited opportunities to do so this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Offseason events that high school players normally would’ve participated in, such as AAU tournaments, were sparse because of pandemic-related restrictions. And there were no open gyms at high schools, where facilities were closed.
“Everything just got taken away,” said Penn, who had a basketball wedged between each arm and each hip after Wednesday’s game. “I’m so grateful and so blessed to even have this, to be able to be on the court.”
Bubakar felt the same way. A standout forward who has committed to play at Brigham Young University, Bubakar likes to compete and sets gaudy goals. She still hopes to dunk in a game.
But with limited basketball options this year, she had to improvise. Aside from working out with family members, she used the HomeCourt app to hone her dribbling, an important — albeit less thrilling — skill than dunking. She naturally jumped at the chance to play in the fall league.
“As soon as I was able to get back on the courts, just any way, just to get me ready for basketball season,” Bubakar said. “I was very excited.”
First-year Frederick High girls basketball head coach Tony Murray was one of the fall league’s co-founders. He and other high school coaches, after agreeing that such a league would benefit basketball-starved players, asked a local AAU basketball organization, Area 270 Stars, about sponsoring an outdoor league for high school players.
“They were definitely in favor,” Murray said. “They were basketball junkies just like we are.”
Playing games on Wednesdays and Thursdays, the outdoor league concluded its sixth and final week on Thursday. Come Monday, Frederick County Public Schools winter teams, including basketball, can begin participating in FCPS Return to Play workouts/practices.
“We’ll close out this week, and all of basketball for Frederick County will roll into Return to Play next week,” said Nadine Lyle, who coached the league’s Gold team, which was comprised of Frederick High players, along with Charles Atakora. “Everything going on with COVID, it was great to be able to get the girls out doing what they love to do. That was the main focus of this, to get ‘em moving.
“COVID had everybody in a funk,” she said. “Mental health is pretty important, top of the list for us, so it’s good to get them out and about.”
Of course, the physical aspect of getting to play basketball again in a team setting was welcomed by players like Tuscarora senior shooting guard Natalie Pryor.
“It definitely got me back in shape,” she said. “And I got my shot back towards the end.”
Murray said the league had about 150 players, who were divided into eight high school and four middle school teams.
“Some kids play multiple sports, so they’re taking part in their Return to Play at their various schools for other sports,” Murray said. “So sometimes kids are here, and sometimes they aren’t. It’s a very no-pressure sort of situation.
“We don’t keep standings, we don’t post scores anywhere,” he said. “Literally, it’s the kids getting out and having a good time.”
As players went through pregame warmups, songs with thumping beats blared over the sound system, including Kurtis Blow’s old-school gem, “Basketball.” Meanwhile, spectators settled into chairs lugged from their vehicles.
The weather was pleasant yet again. As disruptive as 2020 has been, it has provided a fine fall for outdoor basketball in Frederick County.
“We haven’t had to move a game due to weather yet,” Murray said Wednesday.
The league followed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, including doing temperature checks every night.
Games were comprised of two 18-minutes halves, with a running clock. Naturally, there were referees, and coaches at Wednesday’s game attempted to work them, occasionally cracking smiles as they did so.
While teams were based on high schools, their names used colors instead of schools. High school teams were Gold (Frederick), Green (Tuscarora), Orange (Middletown), Black (Oakdale), Royal Blue (Walkersville), Light Blue (Catoctin) and pair of Red teams (Linganore).
High school coaches weren’t allowed to coach in the league because it was the offseason for winter sports, but they could attend games as spectators. However, there’s no rule against a high school player coaching. Middletown senior standout Saylor Poffenbarger was head coach for the Orange team.
In April, Poffenbarger had surgery to repair a torn labrum in her left hip, and when the fall league started, she had yet to be cleared to play. So, she ended up coaching players who were her Knights teammates. Poffenbarger, who said her hip is 100 percent now, enjoyed the experience.
“It was definitely nice to see things from another perspective,” she said.
Granted, Poffenbarger had offered input — say, on switching defenses or running plays — to her mother, Amy Poffenbarger, who is Middletown High’s head girls basketball coach. But actually being a coach made her appreciate coaches like her mother all-the-more.
“It was kind of like second nature. It was a lot harder than I thought,” Saylor Poffenbarger said. “When you’re playing, it goes by a little bit quicker. But when you’re coaching, it’s like, ‘Oh gosh, we’re down by 3 and there’s two minutes left. I’ve got to do something.’”
That something is a plan. Then, it was up to her players to enact it.
“Normally, in the game, I can do it myself, and so trusting the players was kind of cool,” said Poffenbarger, who thought that helped grow relationships.
If Wednesday’s game between the Gold and Green teams was any indication, players went full-tilt in the fall league. It was a physical game, a point hammered home when Gold player Aubree Murray, a 6-foot-1 freshman, was helped to the sidelines after hitting her nose during a collision with another player near mid-court.
“[That] would be the most physical team we’ve played against so far,” Bubakar said. “And we had just had to keep it in our minds that every game’s going to be like that.”
As it stands now, Frederick County Public School basketball players won’t be able to play games until Feb. 22, and if COVID numbers spike in the area, there’s a chance that the season could get delayed or wiped out entirely. At least players logged some games this fall.
“Just getting them outside because of them doing school inside, so they’re getting outside, getting some air, playing and having team camaraderie,” Green coach Antwan Nixon said. “That’s one of the big things, getting everybody together.”
That component was all-the-more important for freshmen such as the Gold team guard Sydney Huskey. Imagine going to a new school, Frederick High in her case, and not actually setting foot in the building when the school year began. The fall league allowed her to interact with some people from her new school.
“It’s been really fun, also kind of an adjustment from middle school and taking on a new role,” Huskey said. “I’m trying to find my way into that.”
And as Saylor Poffenbarger said, the league brought together people who, thanks to the health crisis, hadn’t seen much of one another — not in person, anyway — in months.
Gold team guard Raynah Young, a Frederick High senior, thought games helped her team learn how to communicate with each and strengthen bonds. And personally, she was just happy to be playing.
“It means everything to me,” said Young, who met up with teammates on her own over the summer at times. “It’s so much fun, just getting to get out here with our teammates again and just being on the court playing the game that we love.”
