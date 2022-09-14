URBANA — They are playing a faster, more physical brand of defense at Urbana this season.
Part of it is because the players are bigger, stronger and more experienced than they were last season. Most of the starters are back.
But a big part of it is also the experience and championship pedigree the Hawks brought onto the coaching staff, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.
Gregg Frazier took over as the defensive coordinator after a 15-year-run on the coaching staff at Damascus. The Swarmin’ Hornets won six of their 11 state titles during his time as an assistant there.
Frazier brought his younger brothers, Kyle and Connor, both former Damascus quarterbacks, with him to Urbana. Kyle works with the outside linebackers on defense, while Connor coaches the quarterbacks and receivers on offense.
Dean Swink, the former head coach at Tuscarora and former assistant at Urbana, returned to coach the defensive line.
“They hold us to a higher standard, more so than last year,” Pepper Loun, an inside linebacker and senior defensive leader, said of the new coaches. “Also, with that, the way we pride ourselves on really being that type of team.”
The impact is being seen and felt on the field, where the Hawks (2-0) have outscored the opposition 78-3 so far in wins over Richard Montgomery (38-0) and Sherwood (40-3).
The win over three-time state champion Sherwood last week was on the road, which made it more impressive considering the Warriors had beaten Urbana 31-28 in Week 2 last season.
“The two things I am huge on on defense and I have been super happy with is physicality and [pursuing] the football,” Gregg Frazier said. “We give great effort, and we play physical, and we can build off of those two things. We haven’t had to ask guys to do that, which has been huge.”
Frazier had been out of coaching for two years. He left Damascus after the Hornets shut out Linganore 38-0 in the Class 3A championship game in 2019.
Through his close friendship with a former Damascus player Matt Byrne, Frazier learned the Hawks were seeking a different direction on the defensive side of the ball. He became interested in the job.
“This program checks a lot of the boxes,” he said. “It has history. It has tradition. It’s got great community support. It has a great youth feeder program. And, from the moment I got here, I could tell it had really good kids. For me, it checked all of the boxes.”
Taking stock upon his arrival, Frazier saw a lot of raw talent on defense that had yet to live up to its potential.
Despite reaching the Class 4A-3A state quarterfinals last season, the Hawks finished 5-7 and surrendered 20 or more points in half of their games, including the season-ending playoff loss to Dundalk.
Frazier has tried to simplify the scheme. To play the fast and attacking style that he desires, the players have to be comfortable enough in their positions that they don’t have to think very much about what they are doing on the field.
That takes time, and that takes patience. And he’s already had to back off at times.
“It was just really starting from the ground floor and building up with technique, fundamentals, accountability, all of the things you need to be successful,” he said. “The awesome thing was the kids bought right into it.”
The most noticeable change Frazier has brought to Urbana’s program is the pace and the structure of practice.
Everything seems to run on time and with a purpose.
“For me, I am all about efficiency,” Frazier said. “We are going to have the game plan [for practice] before we step on the field, and we are going to get as many reps and fly around as fast as we can.”
Head coach Brad Wilson appreciates the college-like structure of the practice, and the players seem to enjoy the pace.
“When you know what you are doing and you are fast and play well, it’s a lot of fun,” Loun said.
Urbana’s storied championship history is tied to their defense. The 2010 championship team, for instance, allowed 41 points over the course of 14 games.
And while the current offense is very capable of lighting up scoreboards with veteran quarterback Keegan Johnson and a talented group of receivers, the defense once again figures to play a big role in the Hawks’ fortunes this season.
“Something we stressed a lot [on defense] is what we call the juice,” Loun said. “Just bringing energy on every single play.”
