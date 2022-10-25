THURMONT — Since cracking the Oakdale varsity volleyball team’s lineup two seasons ago, senior Ryan O’Neal has been a rock-solid setter for the Bears.
No one ever questioned her value to the team. Nonetheless, she always longed to try another position.
“Ever since I was a freshman, I’ve wanted to hit so bad,” she said.
The Bears gave O’Neal the chance to do that very thing on Tuesday, when they were missing a couple of front-row players for health reasons, and she made an immediate impact at her new role.
Piling up a team-high 18 kills and getting the first triple-double of her varsity career, O’Neal led Oakdale to a 23-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-22 win over Catoctin.
Aside from her kills, O’Neal had 18 assists and 16 digs. As her assist total suggests, she still performed the job she’s been known for at Oakdale for years as the Bears switched from their usual 5-1 rotation to a 6-2.
“We’ve been going back and forth through the year about whether or not we wanted her to hit,” Oakdale coach Jim Dorsch said. “She wanted to hit badly.”
Recent circumstances opened the door for O’Neal to hit, something she does in club volleyball during the winter and spring.
For starters, when O’Neal missed time earlier this season with an injury, Kelly Banks emerged as a viable option at setter.
And for Tuesday’s match, Oakdale’s front row was missing two players. Faith Miller was out with a sprained ankle, and Naomi Jarboe was sick.
“So we were down to, ‘This is the lineup we have to play guys,’” Dorsch said. “And they did a great job.”
O’Neal consistently pounded spike kills. But given her history as a setter, she was quick to share credit with Banks, who had 16 assists along with three kills herself.
“This is the first time I’ve done it consistently the entire game,” she said of hitting. “But when you have a setter like Kelly putting perfect balls up ...”
Zoe Vance had 20 digs for the Bears (7-7). Kay Angeh had nine kills and two blocks. Ireland Payne had eight kills and 10 digs.
All of the aforementioned Bears and others helped their team bounce back from a tough first-set loss to the Cougars.
“I think we came out a little slow at first,” O’Neal said. “But we kind of realized, all right, it’s our last [regular-season] game, we’re on the road, we haven’t had a win in a couple games, we really need this.
“We really came together today,” she said. “We’ve had a little rough patch. But today we just kind of kicked it in gear and flicked the ‘ON’ switch, I guess.”
Anna Belluomo had 16 kills for Catoctin. Michaela Windisch had 20 assists. Abby Moreland had 16 digs. Abby May had 12 digs. Makenzie Orndorff had 10 digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.