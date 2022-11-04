BRUNSWICK — After the postgame huddle broke, Isaac Herbert made sure to grab a clump of grass from Brunswick’s field.
The senior had just finished what he expects to be his final home game and wanted a souvenir. And what a final home game he had.
Just a few minutes prior, Herbert snagged the game-sealing interception — his second pick of the night — to end any chance of a Catoctin rally. He also scored two touchdowns and helped set up a third, enough for the Railroaders to knock off the rival Cougars for a second straight week, 21-14 in the Class 1A North Region quarterfinal.
“This is definitely Isaac’s night,” Brunswick coach Jerry Smith said.
It was an important night for Smith, too, who wasn’t sure he’d be on the sideline 24 hours prior.
He said he suffered a possible mini-stroke on Thursday and had to be rushed to the hospital. Smith was released around 1:30 p.m. Friday and made it to the game but didn’t feel well enough to coach, handing off playcalling duties to offensive coordinator Matt Kinard.
Still, his presence was a relief to the Railroaders.
“We were out there playing for him. It was a big motivator,” Herbert said.
His players, particularly Herbert, showed as much.
Right before his clinching interception, Herbert pinned Catoctin at its own 15-yard line with a strong punt, meaning the Cougars would have to move 85 yards in less than 90 seconds to tie the contest.
But Herbert ensured that wouldn’t happen with the pick along the sideline, stepping up and keeping himself from falling out of bounds.
“I saw the receiver going back to the ball, and I was baiting,” Herbert said. “I was waiting for him to throw the ball. I was right there. And then I saw him throw it. I caught it and got my feet in bounds.”
Herbert is his team’s gadget player, making an impact on offense, defense and special teams. He is typically most noticeable when Brunswick (7-3) has the ball, and Friday was no exception.
He opened the scoring in the first quarter by hauling in a 24-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ethan Houck (7-for-13, 78 yards). Herbert broke a tie on the first possession of the third quarter, taking a reverse 15 yards for another score.
And he set up the Railroaders’ final touchdown, snagging an interception on third down and then taking a sweep for 31 yards to move them into the red zone.
“It’s expected from my team. I can play any position except line,” Herbert said.
He tallied 108 all-purpose yards, complementing a rushing attack led by Ben Wells (113 yards, one touchdown). They ran behind an offensive line that took massive strides in blocking following a poor performance last week, giving Brunswick more of an engine to create distance from Catoctin (2-8).
And the Railroaders needed that, given the Cougars’ propensity to hang in games.
Connor Crum threw a pair of touchdown passes to Joseph McCallion, one that capped a 17-play drive and another on fourth-and-long that brought Catoctin back within one score early in the fourth quarter.
It was emblematic of their fighting spirit, something Cougars coach Mike Rich said brought him to the school in the first place and showed up again for all 48 minutes Friday, despite the loss.
“They just have the heart of Catoctin. They never give up. They never quit,” Rich said. “This is the group that makes you want to coach for the next 30 years.”
They made their mark, though ultimately their final rally fell short with Herbert’s interception.
It sealed an emotional win and capped a tumultuous week for Brunswick, ensuring it would live to play at least one more time and hopefully get its head coach back in full health. The team travels to Bel Air next week to face Patterson Mill in the regional semifinal.
With the Railroaders unlikely to return home again this season, Friday’s contest also meant one last chance for seniors like Herbert to play in front of a friendly crowd. So, to commemorate that, Herbert made sure to take a clump of grass with him.
“He said he wasn’t going out on his last night on our field,” Smith said. “He put us on his back and carried us.”
