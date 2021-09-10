WALKERSVILLE — As Joe Pippin’s pass hung in the air with just over two minutes to play Friday, there was little doubt flowing through the mind of Micah Hess.
With the game hanging in the balance, Hess, a senior defensive back for Walkersville, was defending Cameron Dorner, an athletic receiver who plays on Oakdale’s basketball team. The two were jostling for position at the goal line, as the ball descended toward them with the Lions clinging to a six-point lead.
“I said, ‘I am going to get that ball. I am not going to let [Dorner get it],” Hess said. “That’s what I did. I came out with it.”
Hess’ interception sealed a 20-14 victory for Walkersville in the type of back-and-forth, closely contested game that has come to define the Lions’ rivalry with Oakdale. It was the first game Walkersville (2-0) had played in a packed home stadium in nearly two years, and that was not lost on the players and coaches after the game.
“The guys rose to the occasion,” Lions coach Joe Polce said. “They love it.”
The win also marked another important step in the growth of a young team, as there is a new face in nearly every starting position for the Lions.
“It’s nice that we can grow up a little bit together and win games along the way,” Polce said. “We got tested. [The Bears] are really, really good. Our guys battled and made the plays when they had to.”
After Oakdale (1-1) took its first lead on the first play of the fourth quarter on a 2-yard run by 230-pound sophomore tight end Dom Nichols, Walkersville needed four plays to move back in front.
Junior Rony Lopez plowed up the middle for a yard before one of the game’s pivotal plays — a 40-yard pass from quarterback Gavin Hughes to fellow junior Collin Sewell — put the Lions in business deep in Oakdale territory.
Lopez then carried it again for 6 yards before senior Jae Sean Fulton went into the end zone from 3 yards out for his second touchdown of the game. That gave Walkersville a 20-14 lead with 10 minutes, 34 seconds to play.
Earlier, Fulton opened the scoring with a 5-yard run near the end of the first half.
“It feels beautiful, especially being in front of our home crowd,” Fulton said. “We hadn’t seen that in a while.”
Walkersville just made the plays it needed.
Hughes intercepted a pass for the Lions to thwart a promising opening drive for Oakdale.
Senior Jeremiah Franklin made a nice grab over the middle for 21 yards on Walkersville’s possession of the second half, and then capped the 12-play, 54-yard drive with a 1-yard plunge on fourth-and-goal.
And then Hess won the jump-ball at the goal-line with Dorner to preserve the win.
“He always seems to come up with the ball,” Polce said of Hess. “He’s one of those guys that has that knack.”
Dorner had earlier caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Pippin in the final minute of the first half to pull the Bears even at 7-7.
Oakdale was ultimately done in by three turnovers and a number of penalties that crippled what seemed to be promising drives.
“I think we played tough, hard-nosed football,” Oakdale coach Kurt Stein said. “When you play another good team, you can’t leave stuff out there. We dropped some balls. We committed some penalties. We had three turnovers. You can’t do that and beat a good team.”
